Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman endures five-year sexual drought

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A MAN who was slapped with a protection order not to physically and emotionally abuse his wife in 2013 decided to revenge by denying her sex since that time.

The matter came to light last Thursday when Mavis Nkiwane (43) dragged Mbonisi Nkiwane (52) to Lupane magistrate's court.

"Your worship, this is my second time coming here! Since my husband was ordered not to physically and emotionally abuse me in 2013 he has never played his husbandry role of engaging in sex with me," she said.

When she raises the issue she gets a backlash.

"When I ask why he does not want to give me my things he gets angry and starts to insult me or at times he would touch me and just leave like that without engaging in sex with me," said Mavis.

A tell-it-all Mavis said she stumbled on used condoms in her husband's pockets and when she asked him about it he would admit engaging in sex outside marriage.

"I have stumbled on used condoms in his pockets. When I ask him he daringly tells me that he would beA� engaging in sex with his girlfriend," said Mavis.

Mavis said she had engaged his aunt but her efforts had been fruitless.

"I have told his aunt but still he does not want to sleep with me. I'm kindly asking this court to talk to him and apologise on my behalf because I do not want our marriage to break down," begged Mavis.

Mbonisi said he was fixing her for applying for a protection order.

"I was fixing her for applying for a protection order against me. Since she has apologised I have to consider her apology," he said.

Magistrate Ndumo Masuku ordered the couple to go for counselling and return on 29 May.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Sex, #Drought, #Woman

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Woodville 1 acre

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Northend 3beds $70 000

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

1 acre with a cottage

8 roomed house cowdraypark


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

18 mins ago | 208 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

20 mins ago | 18 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

25 mins ago | 359 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

32 mins ago | 428 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

35 mins ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

36 mins ago | 176 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

37 mins ago | 184 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

38 mins ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

39 mins ago | 37 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

40 mins ago | 192 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

41 mins ago | 57 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

42 mins ago | 104 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

43 mins ago | 67 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

44 mins ago | 60 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

45 mins ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

45 mins ago | 96 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

46 mins ago | 78 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

47 mins ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

48 mins ago | 101 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

48 mins ago | 206 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

49 mins ago | 79 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

49 mins ago | 89 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

50 mins ago | 35 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

51 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

51 mins ago | 86 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

52 mins ago | 81 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

53 mins ago | 83 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

53 mins ago | 256 Views

Bosso get injury boost

54 mins ago | 18 Views

Mudede challenges application by 'Zambian' woman seeking Zim citizenship

55 mins ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to campaign in full force

55 mins ago | 44 Views

Forex shortages derail SMM turnaround plan

56 mins ago | 30 Views

Zara Lounge serves 'Tea born' instead of T-bone

57 mins ago | 101 Views

Madinda defends Ariel mistake

59 mins ago | 43 Views

Police warn against any attempt to undermine national security

59 mins ago | 49 Views

Fifa 'have made a terrible blunder' by letting Chiyangwa continue

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets meet today

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Tough conditions for Dembare's Zuze

1 hr ago | 45 Views

'Mangudya not funding black market'

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Chombo wants passport for SA trip

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Damning appraisal of 'out of depth' Chamisa

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Chihuri, mistress disagree on child upkeep

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Grace Mugabe demands prime land 'gift'

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Government, teachers clash

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two Supreme Court judges

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Chimanimani's fluent Shona whiteman

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Widow accused of promiscuity

1 hr ago | 142 Views

'Soldier' steals cash, clothes

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF candidate hits the ground running

1 hr ago | 93 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days