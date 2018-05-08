Woman endures five-year sexual drought

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN who was slapped with a protection order not to physically and emotionally abuse his wife in 2013 decided to revenge by denying her sex since that time.The matter came to light last Thursday when Mavis Nkiwane (43) dragged Mbonisi Nkiwane (52) to Lupane magistrate's court."Your worship, this is my second time coming here! Since my husband was ordered not to physically and emotionally abuse me in 2013 he has never played his husbandry role of engaging in sex with me," she said.When she raises the issue she gets a backlash."When I ask why he does not want to give me my things he gets angry and starts to insult me or at times he would touch me and just leave like that without engaging in sex with me," said Mavis.A tell-it-all Mavis said she stumbled on used condoms in her husband's pockets and when she asked him about it he would admit engaging in sex outside marriage."I have stumbled on used condoms in his pockets. When I ask him he daringly tells me that he would beA� engaging in sex with his girlfriend," said Mavis.Mavis said she had engaged his aunt but her efforts had been fruitless."I have told his aunt but still he does not want to sleep with me. I'm kindly asking this court to talk to him and apologise on my behalf because I do not want our marriage to break down," begged Mavis.Mbonisi said he was fixing her for applying for a protection order."I was fixing her for applying for a protection order against me. Since she has apologised I have to consider her apology," he said.Magistrate Ndumo Masuku ordered the couple to go for counselling and return on 29 May.