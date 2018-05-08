Latest News Editor's Choice


Mother, son fight over daughter-in-law

by Staff reporter
WRONG turn!

He took a wrong turn which seems to have cost him his happiness when he lost his wife and thereafter was disowned by his mother.

Bhekimpilo Dube was dumped by his wife after his mother Guettel Dube failed to welcome her into the family. After a few years, the woman dumped her husband telling him that since his mother hated her, her life was in danger.

The woman's departure marked the beginning of a war between mother and son as he blamed his mother for destroying his marriage.

Failing to control his temper, he insulted his mother threatening to kill her and that resulted in the woman disowning him.

In making sure that she is safe from her bitter son, Dube rushed to seek a protection order, making it clear that she did not want to see him anywhere near her.

"My son comes to my home insulting and threatening to stab me with a knife. He is blaming me for his wife's departure from their matrimonial home.

"He must never come to my place or communicate with me and should stop abusing me both verbally and emotionally," said Dube.

In response, Bhekimpilo confirmed the reports and acknowledged that he had a misunderstanding with his mother after being dumped by his wife.

"My wife told me that there was no way she could continue staying with me when my mother hated her so much and did not even want our children to visit her.

"She said her life was in danger and therefore left me. I had a misunderstanding with my mother, but it is okay, I will stay away from her as I am also bitter about what she did to me," said Bhekimpilo.

Presiding magistrate Tancy Dube granted the order in favour of the applicant.

Source - bmetro
More on: #Fight, #Mum, #Son

Most Popular In 7 Days