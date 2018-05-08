Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Soldier' steals cash, clothes

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A SAKUBVA family that played Good Samaritan and gave overnight accommodation to a bogus soldier is counting losses after the visitor vanished after stealing money, clothes and some groceries.

The incident happened last Friday.

In an Interview with The Manica Post Patience Muzamani (29) who is a sister to the complainant said out of pity, her brother, Elijah Muzamani, who works as an Econet Agent at the Mozambican border accommodated his bogus soldier friend for a night who later robbed them the next day.

"These two knew each other for about a month and they developed a friendship. Last week Friday at around 11pm, the bogus soldier only identified as Mutasa, called Elijah saying that he was coming from Masvingo and  needed a place to sleep for that night," she said.

Muzamani accommodated his friend at his Zororo house for the night.

The next morning Muzamani left his 15-year old sister in charge of the house along with the accused person.

The suspect woke up that morning and asked for a dollar from the young girl.

The girl offered him a dollar that she took from her school fees, which was in the drawer.

When the girl gave him the dollar the suspect noticed that the minor took the money from a drawer which he later raided and took the remainder after the girl left for school.

Apart from the $50 he took from the drawer, the bogus soldier searched the house and took some clothes and groceries.

"He was stopped by the landlord who asked him why he was leaving so early without notifying the owners of the house. He replied saying he was late for work at 3 Brigade.

''He fled the scene," said Patience.

She said she made a police report on Sunday but she was directed to report at 3 Brigade military police instead.

3 Brigade Headquarters spokesperson, Captain Moreblessing Mugumbate said: "We are waiting for Patience to make a formal report to the military police.

After she makes the report we need to confirm with the Military Police to check whether the suspect is  a true soldier or not. After that, proper investigations will be conducted and the suspect will be brought to book."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - manicapost
More on: #Soldier, #Steal, #Cash

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Woodville 1 acre

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Northend 3beds $70 000

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

1 acre with a cottage

8 roomed house cowdraypark


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

18 mins ago | 180 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

20 mins ago | 16 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

25 mins ago | 346 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

32 mins ago | 418 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

34 mins ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

35 mins ago | 170 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

36 mins ago | 180 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

38 mins ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

38 mins ago | 37 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

39 mins ago | 188 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

40 mins ago | 56 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

41 mins ago | 103 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

43 mins ago | 66 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

43 mins ago | 60 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

44 mins ago | 178 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

45 mins ago | 96 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

45 mins ago | 76 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

46 mins ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

47 mins ago | 101 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

48 mins ago | 206 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

48 mins ago | 77 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

49 mins ago | 88 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

49 mins ago | 34 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

50 mins ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

51 mins ago | 85 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

52 mins ago | 81 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

52 mins ago | 82 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

53 mins ago | 253 Views

Bosso get injury boost

53 mins ago | 18 Views

Mudede challenges application by 'Zambian' woman seeking Zim citizenship

54 mins ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to campaign in full force

55 mins ago | 44 Views

Forex shortages derail SMM turnaround plan

55 mins ago | 30 Views

Zara Lounge serves 'Tea born' instead of T-bone

56 mins ago | 100 Views

Madinda defends Ariel mistake

58 mins ago | 42 Views

Police warn against any attempt to undermine national security

59 mins ago | 49 Views

Fifa 'have made a terrible blunder' by letting Chiyangwa continue

59 mins ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets meet today

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Tough conditions for Dembare's Zuze

1 hr ago | 45 Views

'Mangudya not funding black market'

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Chombo wants passport for SA trip

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Damning appraisal of 'out of depth' Chamisa

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Chihuri, mistress disagree on child upkeep

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Grace Mugabe demands prime land 'gift'

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Government, teachers clash

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two Supreme Court judges

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Chimanimani's fluent Shona whiteman

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Widow accused of promiscuity

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF candidate hits the ground running

1 hr ago | 93 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days