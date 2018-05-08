Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Widow accused of promiscuity

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A CHIMANIMANI widow whose in-laws ganged up against her, accusing her of promiscuity and threatened to kill her if she remained at her matrimonial homestead, has approached the courts for recourse.

Spiwe Tomu dragged her late husband's brothers Rabson, Elias and Dickson Madziwa to the Mutare Civil Courts on Friday praying for a protection order that bars them from harassing, threatening, assaulting, insulting and disturbing her peace.

Tomu was granted the order by Mutare magistrate, Miss Nyasha Kuture.

This was after Tomu had revealed to the court that she had enough of her brothers-in-law's violent nature towards herself and her children.

"They chase me away from my matrimonial homestead accusing me of witchcraft. They say that I killed my husband so that I live with my lovers of which is a lie. They accuse me of promiscuity and call me a prostitute in front of my children, resulting in my children disrespecting me," explained Tomu to the court.

She also accused the three men of threatening to kill her if she continues to be promiscuous at their late brother's home.

In his response, Rabson told the court that he was not in objection with the granting of the order since it guaranteed peace between himself and his sister-in-law even though they were already living in peace.

He however, told the court that the family was having problems with her since she has incessant visits from her different lovers at their family homestead where she used to stay with their late brother. Elias and Dickson also begged the court to warn Tomu not to bring her lovers at their homestead.

The protection order will be valid for five years. Miss Kuture advised the brothers that if they wanted to evict Tomu, they had to use traditional methods and systems that are lawful without disturbing her peace.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - manicapost

Comments

Tuition maths english language science

Wanted

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

Ml320cdi 2007

House forsale

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

200m2 stand cowdray park

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

20 mins ago | 242 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

22 mins ago | 22 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

27 mins ago | 387 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

34 mins ago | 444 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

36 mins ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

37 mins ago | 190 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

39 mins ago | 187 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

40 mins ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

41 mins ago | 37 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

41 mins ago | 198 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

43 mins ago | 60 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

43 mins ago | 107 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

45 mins ago | 68 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

46 mins ago | 60 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

46 mins ago | 183 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

47 mins ago | 96 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

47 mins ago | 79 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

48 mins ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

50 mins ago | 102 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

50 mins ago | 213 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

51 mins ago | 81 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

51 mins ago | 91 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

52 mins ago | 36 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

52 mins ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

53 mins ago | 86 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

54 mins ago | 85 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

54 mins ago | 86 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

55 mins ago | 261 Views

Bosso get injury boost

56 mins ago | 18 Views

Mudede challenges application by 'Zambian' woman seeking Zim citizenship

56 mins ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to campaign in full force

57 mins ago | 44 Views

Forex shortages derail SMM turnaround plan

58 mins ago | 30 Views

Zara Lounge serves 'Tea born' instead of T-bone

58 mins ago | 101 Views

Madinda defends Ariel mistake

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Police warn against any attempt to undermine national security

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Fifa 'have made a terrible blunder' by letting Chiyangwa continue

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets meet today

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Tough conditions for Dembare's Zuze

1 hr ago | 47 Views

'Mangudya not funding black market'

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Chombo wants passport for SA trip

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Damning appraisal of 'out of depth' Chamisa

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Chihuri, mistress disagree on child upkeep

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Grace Mugabe demands prime land 'gift'

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Government, teachers clash

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two Supreme Court judges

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Chimanimani's fluent Shona whiteman

1 hr ago | 283 Views

'Soldier' steals cash, clothes

1 hr ago | 81 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days