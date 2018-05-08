Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe demands prime land 'gift'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe has approached the High Court seeking to compel a local company to hand over to her a "donation" of five hectares of prime land worth millions of dollars in Borrowdale, Harare.

Mrs Mugabe claims Arosume Property Development (Private) Limited "freely" donated to her two stands measuring 2,6676 ha and 2,3311 ha but refused to transfer ownership into her name.

She claims the donation was made in 2011 while her husband and former President of Zimbabwe Mr Robert Gabriel Mugabe was still in power.

Apparently, the company is denying ever donating the land to Mrs Mugabe.

Seven years after the said donation, Mrs Mugabe, through Chivore Dzingirai Group of Lawyers, this week filed summons against Arosume.

Mrs Mugabe is seeking an order compelling Arosume and the Registrar of Deeds to transfer stand numbers 312 and 313 Carrick Creagh Township, Borrowdale, into her name.

Arosume and the Registrar of Deeds were listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Part of the plaintiff's declaration reads:

"Sometime on or about August 2011, the first defendant donated inter Vivos (a gift made by one living person to another) to plaintiff, certain immovable properties namely, Stand Number 312 Carrick Creagh Township of Carrick Creagh of Section 4 of Borrowdale Estate measuring 2,3311 hectares held under deed of transfer 359/09 in favour of the first defendant and certain piece of land situate in the district of Salisbury called Stand 313 Carrick Creagh Township of Carrick Creagh of Section 4 of Borrowdale Estate measuring 2,6676 hectares held under deed of transfer 3012/08 in favour of the first defendant."

Mrs Mugabe said she accepted the donation and received deeds of transfer in respect of the two properties.

The dispute arose when the company refused to effect transfer of ownership of the properties to the beneficiary of the said donation.

"Sometime in 2018 the plaintiff requested the first defendant to cause transfer or registration of the donated stands into her name and the defendant refused to do so.

"First defendant does not have any basis for refusing to cause the registration of the immovable property it donated to the plaintiff," reads the declaration.

Mrs Mugabe argued that she was entitled to the "gift" and that the company should be ordered to effect the transfer.

She also wants the company to be slapped with an order for costs of suit.

"Plaintiff has been unnecessarily put out of pocket, in instituting these proceedings to compel the first defendant to transfer the immovable properties following the donation of the said properties to the plaintiff."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

200m2 stand cowdray park

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

Plot or stand wanted in bulawayo and surrounds

8 roomed house cowdraypark

Wanted

Northend 3beds $70 000

Plots and properties


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

22 secs ago | 0 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

19 mins ago | 215 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

21 mins ago | 18 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

26 mins ago | 366 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

33 mins ago | 433 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

35 mins ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

36 mins ago | 181 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

37 mins ago | 185 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

39 mins ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

39 mins ago | 37 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

40 mins ago | 195 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

41 mins ago | 58 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

42 mins ago | 104 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

44 mins ago | 68 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

45 mins ago | 60 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

45 mins ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

46 mins ago | 96 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

46 mins ago | 78 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

47 mins ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

48 mins ago | 102 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

49 mins ago | 207 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

49 mins ago | 80 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

50 mins ago | 90 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

50 mins ago | 35 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

51 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

52 mins ago | 86 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

53 mins ago | 81 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

53 mins ago | 83 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

54 mins ago | 257 Views

Bosso get injury boost

55 mins ago | 18 Views

Mudede challenges application by 'Zambian' woman seeking Zim citizenship

55 mins ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to campaign in full force

56 mins ago | 44 Views

Forex shortages derail SMM turnaround plan

56 mins ago | 30 Views

Zara Lounge serves 'Tea born' instead of T-bone

57 mins ago | 101 Views

Madinda defends Ariel mistake

59 mins ago | 43 Views

Police warn against any attempt to undermine national security

60 mins ago | 50 Views

Fifa 'have made a terrible blunder' by letting Chiyangwa continue

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets meet today

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Tough conditions for Dembare's Zuze

1 hr ago | 45 Views

'Mangudya not funding black market'

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Chombo wants passport for SA trip

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Damning appraisal of 'out of depth' Chamisa

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Chihuri, mistress disagree on child upkeep

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Government, teachers clash

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two Supreme Court judges

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Chimanimani's fluent Shona whiteman

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Widow accused of promiscuity

1 hr ago | 143 Views

'Soldier' steals cash, clothes

1 hr ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days