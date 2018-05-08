Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chihuri, mistress disagree on child upkeep

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Dr Augustine Chihuri and his mistress, Ms Sithulisiwe Mthimkhulu, seem to have failed to negotiate for an out-of-court maintenance settlement as the former recently filed notice of opposition papers at the Bulawayo Magistrates' Court.

Ms Mthimkhulu is demanding a $240 000 lump sum payment for the upkeep of the couple's love child who is in Grade Four.

However, Dr Chihuri is offering $75 per month, which he says they should share equally with Ms Mthimkhulu.

In papers before the court, Dr Chihuri, who is the respondent in this matter, through his lawyer Mr Arthur Marara of Mutamangira and Associates, argued that the matter was supposed to be heard at the Harare Magistrates' Court.

"It is respectfully submitted that this honourable court has no territorial jurisdiction to preside over the matter. The respondent is based in Harare while the complaint has been lodged in Bulawayo. The applicant is basing her case on a purported agreement that was prepared and signed in Harare and clearly the Harare Magistrates' Court has jurisdiction over the matter," he said.

Dr Chihuri suggested that maintenance is the responsibility of both parents and that it should be a shared responsibility.

"Monthly maintenance at the sum of $75 to be shared equally between parties," he said.

In the papers, Dr Chihuri highlights that school fees and school uniforms for the child is to be shared equally between parties.

Dr Chihuri states that his monthly pension is $2 668 and four children depend on him.

"Imagine every one of these children mounting a claim for $240 000. The applicant's child is like any other child and clearly cannot enjoy any preferential treatment to the extent of being used to claim $240 000, which money the respondent does not even have," he said.

Dr Chihuri said the court was obliged to look at the number of people who are to be sup- ported.

Last month both parties agreed for an out-of-court settle- ment.

"By consent, parties agreed to meet and do an out-of-court settlement and report back on May 14," read the court papers.

The matter will be heard on May 14 before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Sharon Rosemani.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Bulawayo stand wanted

8 roomed house cowdraypark

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

1 acre with a cottage

Northend 3beds $70 000

Sunninghill 4beds $90 000

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

Plots and properties


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

21 mins ago | 253 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

23 mins ago | 22 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

28 mins ago | 397 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

35 mins ago | 450 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

37 mins ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

38 mins ago | 193 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

39 mins ago | 195 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

41 mins ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

41 mins ago | 37 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

42 mins ago | 200 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

43 mins ago | 62 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

44 mins ago | 108 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

46 mins ago | 68 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

46 mins ago | 60 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

47 mins ago | 185 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

48 mins ago | 96 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

48 mins ago | 79 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

49 mins ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

50 mins ago | 102 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

51 mins ago | 213 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

51 mins ago | 82 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

52 mins ago | 91 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

52 mins ago | 36 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

53 mins ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

54 mins ago | 87 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

55 mins ago | 85 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

55 mins ago | 87 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

55 mins ago | 265 Views

Bosso get injury boost

56 mins ago | 18 Views

Mudede challenges application by 'Zambian' woman seeking Zim citizenship

57 mins ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to campaign in full force

58 mins ago | 44 Views

Forex shortages derail SMM turnaround plan

58 mins ago | 30 Views

Zara Lounge serves 'Tea born' instead of T-bone

59 mins ago | 101 Views

Madinda defends Ariel mistake

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Police warn against any attempt to undermine national security

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Fifa 'have made a terrible blunder' by letting Chiyangwa continue

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets meet today

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Tough conditions for Dembare's Zuze

1 hr ago | 49 Views

'Mangudya not funding black market'

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Chombo wants passport for SA trip

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Damning appraisal of 'out of depth' Chamisa

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Grace Mugabe demands prime land 'gift'

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Government, teachers clash

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two Supreme Court judges

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Chimanimani's fluent Shona whiteman

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Widow accused of promiscuity

1 hr ago | 144 Views

'Soldier' steals cash, clothes

1 hr ago | 81 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days