Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Damning appraisal of 'out of depth' Chamisa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A RESPECTED University of Liverpool professor yesterday issued a lengthy, damning appraisal of MDC Alliance president Mr Nelson Chamisa, who was on a visit to the United Kingdom, describing him as excitable, out of depth and prone to dumb utterances.

Writing on the microblogging site Twitter, Professor Diana Jeater - who attended Mr Chamisa's presentation at Chatham House on Wednesday - said she was left unimpressed and discouraged by his lack of depth on crucial issues and over-excitement at the mere prospect of potentially being voted into power.

Prof Jeater is a scholar of African History with a special interest on Zimbabwe and her candid, public appraisal of Mr Chamisa flew in the face of the MDC Alliance leader's lieutenants who tried to paint a rosy picture of his showing at Chatham House.

"Overall, #Chamisa came across as out of his depth, over-excited about the idea of winning an election but failing to recognise the seriousness of what happens after the counting is finished,'' Prof Jeater said.

"I had heard great things about Chamisa as an orator. So I arrived expecting to be impressed and encouraged. Alas, I left unimpressed and discouraged," she said.

Turning to Mr Chamisa's penchant for shoving his size seven feet into his mouth, a development that has seen him make some Cloud cuckoo land pledges at rallies, Prof Jeater was scathing.

Click here to see Prof Jeater's timeline

‘‘And he said some really dumb things: ‘Most of the people working in the NHS (National Health Service) are Zimbabwean'. The independent parties registering to contest the election are mostly surrogate Zanu-PF fronts. ‘We will not be sidetracked by gender-violence issues'. And dumbest of all …

‘‘ . . . the day when president Chamisa enters Zimbabwe House and begins to reign'. Govern is the word he was looking for. Govern. I really hope, for Zimbabwe's sake, that he knows the difference,'' Prof Jeater said.

Much of Mr Chamisa's programmes, Prof Jeater said, appeared reactive and retrogressive simply designed to oppose Zanu-PF making it difficult to identify the MDC's distinctiveness.

"More importantly, though, some things just didn't add up. A call for big ideas is not in itself a big idea. Chamisa's only big idea seems to be changing the government. There were a lot of technocratic fixes, but most of them are in Zanu-PF's programme as well."

Professor Jeater pointed out value-addition as one of the sensible proposals highlighted by Mr Chamisa.
Related Stories:

She was, however, quick to point out that it had been a Zanu-PF programme for years.

"Yes, it makes sense. Don't export raw, but process. Mining, specifically. But this has been Zanu (PF) policy for a decade! And Zanu's 2011 ban on chrome ore exports was lifted in 2015 because there wasn't processing capacity and the sector collapsed.

"That doesn't mean that the policy is wrong-headed. But it's wrong-headed to present it as your big idea, rather than as an already-existing difficult problem to be resolved. What is MDC's solution to the lack of processing capacity in the chrome industry? That's the issue."

(See page 3 for Prof Jeater's full appraisal)

Prof Jeater's sentiments were echoed by other keen observers, among them Alpha Media Holdings boss, Mr Trevor Ncube and one Melusi Nkomo to mention just a few.

Mr Ncube said the more Mr Chamisa speaks, the more he exposes himself. "Another take on Nelson Chamisa's speech this time from Melusi Nkomo. The more Chamisa talks the more people realize he is not the change we want. If he wants to be our president then he better get used to this scrutiny and learn."

Mr Melusi Nkomo described Mr Chamisa as a ‘weird chimera' (illusion) with Barack Obama's energy, Julius Malema's loudness and Donald Trumps' lies in one person.

We let him speak, ‘‘I finally watched Nelson Chamisa's much-hyped Chatham House presentation. I'm not impressed at all, and this is not out of malice…There's a weird populist concoction that puts weight on telling us what Zanu-PF has done wrong without giving much attention to the practicalities of his own intentions/promises. Then comes the rashness, the playing-to-the-gallery – we have already seen this during his rallies at home. He's a weird chimera; Barack Obama's energy, Julius Malema's loudness and Donald Trumps' lies in one person. But this poses its own problems – many people already see through the exaggerations, but, critically, he lacks the robust mobilizational and organizational capabilities of Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters.

‘'Already many Zimbabweans are calling him "pwere" ("childish"), something which can't be ignored in a society that puts emphasis on generational hierarchy. In the rashness, however, his rallies are just one-off events, like those "people's road shows" which used to advertise Nestle and Lever Brothers products in the township. People enjoy the music and Chamisa's dramatic performances, and that's about it, leaving no structures on the ground.

‘‘In the meantime, the ruling Zanu-PF – its "evil" past notwithstanding – permeates people's everyday lives, for good or for bad. Violence is Zanu-PF, mock (primary) elections are Zanu-PF, the police are Zanu-PF, soldiers are Zanu-PF, campaign largesse, (so-called "vote buying"), is Zanu-PF…'' he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Northend 3beds $70 000

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

1 acre with a cottage

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

Bulawayo stand wanted

Sunninghill 4beds $90 000

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

23 mins ago | 316 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

25 mins ago | 29 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

30 mins ago | 439 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

37 mins ago | 498 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

40 mins ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

41 mins ago | 210 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

42 mins ago | 207 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

43 mins ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

44 mins ago | 38 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

45 mins ago | 208 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

46 mins ago | 64 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

46 mins ago | 116 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

48 mins ago | 69 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

49 mins ago | 61 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

50 mins ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

50 mins ago | 100 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

51 mins ago | 79 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

52 mins ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

53 mins ago | 104 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

53 mins ago | 222 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

54 mins ago | 82 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

54 mins ago | 93 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

55 mins ago | 36 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

56 mins ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

56 mins ago | 88 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

57 mins ago | 88 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

58 mins ago | 90 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

58 mins ago | 278 Views

Bosso get injury boost

59 mins ago | 20 Views

Mudede challenges application by 'Zambian' woman seeking Zim citizenship

60 mins ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to campaign in full force

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Forex shortages derail SMM turnaround plan

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zara Lounge serves 'Tea born' instead of T-bone

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Madinda defends Ariel mistake

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Police warn against any attempt to undermine national security

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Fifa 'have made a terrible blunder' by letting Chiyangwa continue

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets meet today

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Tough conditions for Dembare's Zuze

1 hr ago | 51 Views

'Mangudya not funding black market'

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Chombo wants passport for SA trip

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Chihuri, mistress disagree on child upkeep

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Grace Mugabe demands prime land 'gift'

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Government, teachers clash

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two Supreme Court judges

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Chimanimani's fluent Shona whiteman

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Widow accused of promiscuity

1 hr ago | 149 Views

'Soldier' steals cash, clothes

1 hr ago | 82 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days