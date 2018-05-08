Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF youths urged to campaign in full force

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
ZANU-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Pupurai Togarepi yesterday challenged the party's Youth League members to go out in full force and campaign for the party to win the coming elections.

Togarepi said this while addressing a Zanu-PF Bulawayo Youth League provincial meeting in Pumula Constituency yesterday noting that youths were the party's vanguard.

Bulawayo Provincial Youth League chairman Khumbulani Mpofu is contesting the Pumula Constituency MP seat. "As the Youth League you are the vanguard for this party, where ever you are, whether you are a student or at work you should defend the party. No one should insult the party without you challenging them. Let's occupy social media spaces and campaign for the party," said Togarepi.

"We have the best presidential candidate unlike some clowns who want to gamble with their sisters in the election."

He was making reference to MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Mr Nelson Chamisa who said at a rally in Britain at the weekend that he would offer his 18-year-old sister to President Emmerson Mnangagwa if the Zanu-PF presidential candidate wins five percent of the vote.

Togarepi challenged the youths to campaign peacefully saying the country should hold free and fair elections.  He said Mnangagwa, since assuming the country's presidency, has shown keenness to revive the country's economy.

"We look at the new dispensation. He did not seek revenge on those who were insulting him. He has called for the people of Zimbabwe to be united. He has worked for the improvement of lives of people," said Togarepi.

"We have a practical president and four months after assuming power he has attracted $11 billion in foreign direct investments. This means that if we vote for him for a five year term livelihoods will certainly improve."

He said the President has introduced a new work ethic in the public service with transparency and accountability being part of his expectations.

Togarepi said soon the Youth League will expose civil servants and ministers who are stuck in the past where dereliction of duty had become the order of the day.

"Non performing Government officials have no space in ED Mnangagwa's Government. We are watching them and a time will come when we will expose them to the President. We are even watching ministers, senior party leaders such as the Central Committee members and provincial chairpersons and we won't be afraid to point it out if they are failing in their duties," said Togarepi.

Togarepi said Youth League members should also prepare themselves for opportunities that Government and the party will be rolling out for them. He urged the youths to support the party's programmes saying they should start mobilising people to attend President Mnangagwa's nationwide rallies.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Wanted

Ml320cdi 2007

Northend 3beds $70 000

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Woodville 1 acre

Tuition maths english language science

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

Stands emganwini


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

8 mins ago | 37 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

10 mins ago | 4 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

15 mins ago | 150 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

22 mins ago | 244 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

24 mins ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

25 mins ago | 100 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

26 mins ago | 111 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

28 mins ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

28 mins ago | 27 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

29 mins ago | 141 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

30 mins ago | 46 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

31 mins ago | 68 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

33 mins ago | 55 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

33 mins ago | 54 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

34 mins ago | 161 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

35 mins ago | 89 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

35 mins ago | 65 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

36 mins ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

37 mins ago | 91 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

38 mins ago | 172 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

38 mins ago | 67 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

39 mins ago | 78 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

39 mins ago | 29 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

40 mins ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

41 mins ago | 74 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

42 mins ago | 71 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

42 mins ago | 74 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

42 mins ago | 222 Views

Bosso get injury boost

43 mins ago | 16 Views

Mudede challenges application by 'Zambian' woman seeking Zim citizenship

44 mins ago | 43 Views

Forex shortages derail SMM turnaround plan

45 mins ago | 28 Views

Zara Lounge serves 'Tea born' instead of T-bone

46 mins ago | 94 Views

Madinda defends Ariel mistake

48 mins ago | 39 Views

Police warn against any attempt to undermine national security

48 mins ago | 42 Views

Fifa 'have made a terrible blunder' by letting Chiyangwa continue

49 mins ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets meet today

50 mins ago | 99 Views

Tough conditions for Dembare's Zuze

51 mins ago | 41 Views

'Mangudya not funding black market'

51 mins ago | 66 Views

Chombo wants passport for SA trip

52 mins ago | 104 Views

Damning appraisal of 'out of depth' Chamisa

53 mins ago | 144 Views

Chihuri, mistress disagree on child upkeep

54 mins ago | 113 Views

Grace Mugabe demands prime land 'gift'

54 mins ago | 138 Views

Government, teachers clash

55 mins ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two Supreme Court judges

56 mins ago | 106 Views

Chimanimani's fluent Shona whiteman

56 mins ago | 253 Views

Widow accused of promiscuity

57 mins ago | 121 Views

'Soldier' steals cash, clothes

57 mins ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF candidate hits the ground running

58 mins ago | 84 Views

Woman, lover kill baby to conceal affair

58 mins ago | 61 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days