Zanu-PF youths urged to campaign in full force

ZANU-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Pupurai Togarepi yesterday challenged the party's Youth League members to go out in full force and campaign for the party to win the coming elections.Togarepi said this while addressing a Zanu-PF Bulawayo Youth League provincial meeting in Pumula Constituency yesterday noting that youths were the party's vanguard.Bulawayo Provincial Youth League chairman Khumbulani Mpofu is contesting the Pumula Constituency MP seat. "As the Youth League you are the vanguard for this party, where ever you are, whether you are a student or at work you should defend the party. No one should insult the party without you challenging them. Let's occupy social media spaces and campaign for the party," said Togarepi."We have the best presidential candidate unlike some clowns who want to gamble with their sisters in the election."He was making reference to MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Mr Nelson Chamisa who said at a rally in Britain at the weekend that he would offer his 18-year-old sister to President Emmerson Mnangagwa if the Zanu-PF presidential candidate wins five percent of the vote.Togarepi challenged the youths to campaign peacefully saying the country should hold free and fair elections. He said Mnangagwa, since assuming the country's presidency, has shown keenness to revive the country's economy."We look at the new dispensation. He did not seek revenge on those who were insulting him. He has called for the people of Zimbabwe to be united. He has worked for the improvement of lives of people," said Togarepi."We have a practical president and four months after assuming power he has attracted $11 billion in foreign direct investments. This means that if we vote for him for a five year term livelihoods will certainly improve."He said the President has introduced a new work ethic in the public service with transparency and accountability being part of his expectations.Togarepi said soon the Youth League will expose civil servants and ministers who are stuck in the past where dereliction of duty had become the order of the day."Non performing Government officials have no space in ED Mnangagwa's Government. We are watching them and a time will come when we will expose them to the President. We are even watching ministers, senior party leaders such as the Central Committee members and provincial chairpersons and we won't be afraid to point it out if they are failing in their duties," said Togarepi.Togarepi said Youth League members should also prepare themselves for opportunities that Government and the party will be rolling out for them. He urged the youths to support the party's programmes saying they should start mobilising people to attend President Mnangagwa's nationwide rallies.