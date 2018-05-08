Latest News Editor's Choice


CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

by Staff reporter
A CASHIER at a food outlet in Bulawayo has been arraigned after allegedly being captured on CCTV stashing daily takings into her shoes and clothes, thereby stealing about $10 000.

Sharon Kasomali (20) was allegedly observed through CCTV footage dipping into the till on several occasions at Simbisa Brands trading as Mr Chips located at Corner Fife Street and 9th Avenue.

She pleaded not guilty to fraud charges before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Sthembiso Ncube.

The magistrate remanded her out of custody to May 23 for trial.

Prosecuting, Ms Tafadzwa Mutsambiwa alleged that Kasomali swindled the company of $9 773, 81 between December last year and March this year.

She said Kasomali's duties were to make cash sales and receipt them, but she allegedly recorded the transactions as swipe.

"Instead of recording the sales as cash, she would record them as swipe through the Steward machine in the daily sheets that she compiled. The Steward bank machine was not connected to the company's and would delay in giving updates of the swipe transactions done," Ms Mutsambiwa said.

"When Ngoni Nenge, the accountant, was in the process of balancing the books, he discovered that the figures Kasomali declared as swipe transactions were not tallying with the figure that appeared in the bank statement showing swipe transactions."

The prosecutor said investigations were carried out and on March 14 this year, it emerged that the shortfalls were experienced on the days Kasomali was at work.

"The CCTV footage showed Kasomali counting money and inserting it into her shoes and clothing when she was knocking off work on various occasions," she said.

Source - chronicle
