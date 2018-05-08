Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

by Staff reporter
Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga says government was ready to work with non-partisan non-governmental organisations that foster community development.

In a speech read on his behalf by Defence and War Veterans Affairs secretary, Martin Rushwaya at a belated World Red Cross Day commemorations luncheon in Harare yesterday, Chiwenga said the government was ready to accommodate humanitarian organisations that were neutral and impartial in the conduct of their duties.

"Government through the Defence and War Veterans Affairs ministry appreciates the good work that Red Cross continues to champion in an impartial, neutral and independent manner," he said.

"At the end of it all, humanity must always be the winner and the government will always guarantee its support and humanitarian space for execution of such commendable humanitarian work."

Chiwenga said government was creating an enabling environment for humanitarian organisations to operate in the country.

"Government is creating devices to strengthen the national humanitarian capacity of the Red Cross to ensure improved efficiency and effectiveness on humanitarian aid. Of this, we have no doubt that the Red Cross is best placed to deliver rapid, appropriate and sustainable humanitarian assistance," the Vice-President said.

Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) in partnership with the Civil Protection Unit has over the years been active in disaster response and development programmes.

The organisation recently completed the rehabilitation of Dakate Bridge in Chipinge and in the last three years, ZRCS in partnership with the Zimbabwe Defence Forces engineers constructed footbridges in Siakobvu in Mashonaland West province and in the flood-prone Muzarabani in Mashonaland Central.

World Red Cross Day is celebrated every year on May 8.

ZRCS national president, Edson Mlambo said the organisation will continue to augment government efforts to ameliorate the standards of living.


Source - newsday

