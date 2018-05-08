Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
RETIRED army chaplain and lawyer, Similo Jonah Ndlovu has disputed his defeat by sitting Gwanda North MP, Madodana Sibanda in the just-ended Zanu-PF primary elections, claiming the voting process was flawed, as evidenced by his name which was missing from the ballot papers.

Ndlovu told Southern Eye on Wednesday that his name was removed from the ballot papers.

"I was accepted to represent the constituency, when curriculum vitaes were submitted after the people asked me to represent them in Parliament. Six names appeared for the constituency, were Madodana Sibanda, Fidas Mthombeni, Reverend Similo Jonah Ndlovu (myself) and three others. We were given four days to campaign," he said.

"I have a huge following in the constituency, but while burying my son, Phakamile Ncube, who was shot in South Africa, my name was removed and another name with a Ndlovu surname was written in ink."

Ndlovu said when he went to vote he discovered that his name was missing from the ballot papers.

"I received phone calls from all over the constituency, people saying they could not vote because my name was not among the candidates," he said.

He said Sibanda had given him a $70 bribe inorder for him not to reveal that he was a foreigner in the constituency.

"Sibanda begged me, during the four days of campaigning, not to say a word about him being from outside Gwanda," he said.

"The people still want someone from Gwanda to represent them, not a foreigner. People do not want Sibanda. He bribed officials to remove my name from the ballot paper and voters were shocked that my name and picture did not appear on paper, knowing clearly that I am the winner.

"I, therefore, declare that I am the winner of the Zanu-PF primary elections, Gwanda North."

He said he was waiting for Zanu-PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resolve the issue.

Ndlovu alleged that Sibanda was from Matobo.

Sibanda denied both the bribe allegations and reports that he was not from Gwanda.

"I am the sitting MP for Gwanda North constituency and people in my constituency have always known that I am from outside Gwanda, so I do not know why he would claim that I paid him not to say a word about that," he said.

"As for removing his name for the ballot paper, that I have no control over, find out from the Zanu-PF head office in Harare."

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF youths from Bulawayo South are threatening to stage a protest over the imposition of candidates ahead of this year's elections.

The youths petitioned the party over Bulawayo businessman and party member, Raji Modi, whom they claim was initially not a candidate, but his name was added to ballot papers during the polls with a pen.

They said some party members failed to vote due to bungling by polling officers and that candidates had access to ballot boxes and results before they were announced.
The youths said their demonstration will start at 10am at Davis Hall, the party's provincial headquarters in Bulawayo.

Prince Phiri one of the Bulawayo South youths said: "We presented a copy to the police that we want to do a peaceful demonstration now they are blocking us, saying we should proceed with it after five days. At first, they agreed for us to hold the demonstration, now they are disagreeing and we will proceed."

Modi won the polls to represent Bulawayo South against Bafana Dube, Douglas Gangaidzo and Jameson Msika.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

200m2 stand cowdray park

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

Plot or stand wanted in bulawayo and surrounds

8 roomed house cowdraypark

Wanted

Northend 3beds $70 000

Plots and properties


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

7 secs ago | 0 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

19 mins ago | 210 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

21 mins ago | 18 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

26 mins ago | 364 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

32 mins ago | 430 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

35 mins ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

36 mins ago | 179 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

37 mins ago | 184 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

39 mins ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

39 mins ago | 37 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

40 mins ago | 194 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

41 mins ago | 57 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

42 mins ago | 104 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

44 mins ago | 68 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

44 mins ago | 60 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

45 mins ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

46 mins ago | 96 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

46 mins ago | 78 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

47 mins ago | 93 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

49 mins ago | 206 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

49 mins ago | 79 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

50 mins ago | 90 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

50 mins ago | 35 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

51 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

52 mins ago | 86 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

53 mins ago | 81 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

53 mins ago | 83 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

53 mins ago | 257 Views

Bosso get injury boost

54 mins ago | 18 Views

Mudede challenges application by 'Zambian' woman seeking Zim citizenship

55 mins ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to campaign in full force

56 mins ago | 44 Views

Forex shortages derail SMM turnaround plan

56 mins ago | 30 Views

Zara Lounge serves 'Tea born' instead of T-bone

57 mins ago | 101 Views

Madinda defends Ariel mistake

59 mins ago | 43 Views

Police warn against any attempt to undermine national security

59 mins ago | 49 Views

Fifa 'have made a terrible blunder' by letting Chiyangwa continue

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets meet today

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Tough conditions for Dembare's Zuze

1 hr ago | 45 Views

'Mangudya not funding black market'

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Chombo wants passport for SA trip

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Damning appraisal of 'out of depth' Chamisa

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Chihuri, mistress disagree on child upkeep

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Grace Mugabe demands prime land 'gift'

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Government, teachers clash

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two Supreme Court judges

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Chimanimani's fluent Shona whiteman

1 hr ago | 277 Views

Widow accused of promiscuity

1 hr ago | 143 Views

'Soldier' steals cash, clothes

1 hr ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days