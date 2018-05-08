Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF Manicaland provincial youth leader, Tawanda Mukodza, has accused four party activists of stealing $6 100 cash from his car.Albie Marima (39), Gilbert Buzuzi (35), Lucia Kunyangura (33), Nyasha Mutenje (28) all from Mutare were on Wednesday granted $300 bail each after they appeared before magistrate Lazarus Murendo on Wednesday facing theft allegations.They were remanded to May 23.It is the State case that the complainant parked his vehicle at Mutare Main Post office and put $6 100 in the back pocket of the driver's seat tied with a rubber band before Buzuzi and Kunyangura entered the car and joined him.Buzuzi sat on the front passenger seat and Kunyangura in the rear passenger seat.After a while, Marima and Mutenje also entered the complainant's motor vehicle.Marima, who was seated behind the driver allegedly later opened the door and left for an unknown destination.The complainant claimed he only realised the alleged theft when he tried to get some money to buy food.He asked the accused persons for his money but they all denied taking it.The complainant proceeded to Mutare Central Police Station and made a police report, leading to the arrest of the accused persons.