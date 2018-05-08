Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
MUTARE West Zanu-PF parliamentary candidate Teedzayi Muchimwe, who recently defeated National Scholarships minister Christopher Mushohwe in the ruling party's primary elections, has said education was not a passport to be elected into Parliament.

Muchimwe, a member of the Johanne Marange Apostolic church, told NewsDay on the sidelines of the official opening of the Mutare High Court session in the eastern border city on Monday that he would win the seat for the ruling party in the upcoming harmonised elections.

The aspiring MP is one of several political upstarts who stunned Zanu-PF bigwigs in the just-ended shambolic primary elections.

Muchimwe said he was also eager to assist villagers in the constituency through developmental projects.

"The main problem we are facing is that there are some people who believe that you need to be educated to get into Parliament. Zanu-PF is a party of masses, not education. We won the independence because the masses voted and fight for it,'' he said.

"I am a judge in the Johanne Marange Apostolic church and I am promising people in my constituency that I am going to win the seat for Zanu-PF at all costs. I am promising my people developmental projects such a poultry and gardening, rearing of cattle, among many others."

He added: "There are people who say that Johanne Marange church helped me to win the election. No! It's the people of Mutare West who voted in the elections.''

Muchimwe said he has been meeting people in the constituency to get their views on what they expected from him.

Mushohwe, a former Information minister, is one of the most educated Cabinet members in President Emmerson Mnangagwa government, being a holder of a PhD degree.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Parly, #Degree, #Zanu-PF

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Woodville 1 acre

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Northend 3beds $70 000

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

1 acre with a cottage

8 roomed house cowdraypark


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

18 mins ago | 181 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

20 mins ago | 16 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

25 mins ago | 347 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

32 mins ago | 419 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

34 mins ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

35 mins ago | 170 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

36 mins ago | 180 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

38 mins ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

38 mins ago | 37 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

39 mins ago | 188 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

40 mins ago | 56 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

41 mins ago | 103 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

43 mins ago | 66 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

43 mins ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

45 mins ago | 96 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

45 mins ago | 76 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

46 mins ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

47 mins ago | 101 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

48 mins ago | 206 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

48 mins ago | 77 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

49 mins ago | 88 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

49 mins ago | 34 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

50 mins ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

51 mins ago | 85 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

52 mins ago | 81 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

52 mins ago | 82 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

53 mins ago | 253 Views

Bosso get injury boost

54 mins ago | 18 Views

Mudede challenges application by 'Zambian' woman seeking Zim citizenship

54 mins ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to campaign in full force

55 mins ago | 44 Views

Forex shortages derail SMM turnaround plan

55 mins ago | 30 Views

Zara Lounge serves 'Tea born' instead of T-bone

56 mins ago | 101 Views

Madinda defends Ariel mistake

58 mins ago | 42 Views

Police warn against any attempt to undermine national security

59 mins ago | 49 Views

Fifa 'have made a terrible blunder' by letting Chiyangwa continue

59 mins ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets meet today

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Tough conditions for Dembare's Zuze

1 hr ago | 45 Views

'Mangudya not funding black market'

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Chombo wants passport for SA trip

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Damning appraisal of 'out of depth' Chamisa

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Chihuri, mistress disagree on child upkeep

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Grace Mugabe demands prime land 'gift'

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Government, teachers clash

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two Supreme Court judges

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Chimanimani's fluent Shona whiteman

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Widow accused of promiscuity

1 hr ago | 141 Views

'Soldier' steals cash, clothes

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF candidate hits the ground running

1 hr ago | 93 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days