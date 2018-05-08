Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is today expected to square off with angry war veterans, who are bitter about their poor showing in the recently held Zanu-PF primaries, as well as their perceived continued neglect.

An estimated 8 000 veterans of the liberation struggle are expected to gather at the City Sports Centre in Harare for their inaugural meeting with Mnangagwa, whose rise to the presidium they helped to engineer with the support of the military.

A senior official, who requested anonymity, said although they will discuss their welfare, the major issue will be on the perceived sidelining of the former freedom fighters.

The official said war veterans were not happy with Zanu-PF leadership because the party made regulations that govern the conduct of primary elections.

The source said in those regulations, war veterans were made to go through primary elections with wealthy people, who used their resources to elbow them out of the race.

"At first instance, it looked very good, but what we didn't know or what we later discovered is that the war veterans were then disenfranchised and put into the race with people who have got money from the land that the war veterans fought for," a senior Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association official said.

"Throughout the whole country, many war veterans lost the elections including the chairman (Christopher) Mutsvangwa because he doesn't have money to give out to people.
"The idea is not that he doesn't have the political material to serve the people, but the fact that we don't have money to give out like what other candidates were doing."

The official added: "We don't know why the commissariat made us wrestle with people with resources more than we have and yet we were supposed to be given a quota and go straight to the elections."

Others accused the Zanu-PF leadership of throwing out their CVs during the build up to the primary elections.

Zanu-PF reportedly had a quota of seats reserved for war veterans, but they were left frothing in anger, accusing party national commissar Engelbert Rugeje (pictured) of failing to conduct the internal elections in a free, fair and credible manner.

The party has called for re-runs in some constituencies, including Norton and Harare South, where war veterans' leaders were vying to represent the party.

War veteran's spokesperson Douglas Mahiya yesterday confirmed the meeting, but was coy on the acrimonious relationship developing between war veterans on one

side and other party leaders, including Rugeje, on the other.

He said they will push for fulfilment of the United Nations' Demobilisation, Disarmament, Reintegration and Reinsertion programme.

"There is what is called Demobilisation, Disarmament, Reintegration and Reinsertion, an international programme that is usually implemented after every war," Mahiya said.

"The idea of the programme, which is administered by the United Nations, is meant to address the social and economic situations of those who would have participated in the war."

He said most countries that have gone to war have gone through this process.

Mahiya said demobilisation and disarmament were done very satisfactorily soon after the war as exemplified by the peaceful environment prevailing in the country.

"Reintegration calls for skills training and provision of education, upgrading the general living conditions of those who would have been fighting and in this country that was not done and this is why you find war veterans with no means of survival," he said. "Of course, there were some who went to school and some didn't because they had no capacity to do that. This reintegration process was not done or if it was done it was done so haphazardly.

"Many war veterans are displaced during the war and this is where reinsertion comes into place. The war veterans have to be settled and live harmoniously in a society with other people. This was not done in this country and this is why war veterans are as poor as church mouse in this country."

Mahiya said as long as these things are not addressed, the war veterans would continue pressing.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Stands emganwini

Wanted

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

Web design company in patna

Bulawayo stand wanted

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

200m2 stand cowdray park

Cowdray park stand $5 000


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

24 mins ago | 321 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

26 mins ago | 30 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

31 mins ago | 446 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

37 mins ago | 501 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

40 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

41 mins ago | 215 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

42 mins ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

44 mins ago | 38 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

45 mins ago | 210 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

46 mins ago | 64 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

47 mins ago | 117 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

49 mins ago | 70 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

49 mins ago | 61 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

50 mins ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

51 mins ago | 100 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

51 mins ago | 79 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

52 mins ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

53 mins ago | 104 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

54 mins ago | 223 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

54 mins ago | 82 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

55 mins ago | 93 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

55 mins ago | 36 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

56 mins ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

57 mins ago | 88 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

58 mins ago | 88 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

58 mins ago | 90 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

58 mins ago | 279 Views

Bosso get injury boost

59 mins ago | 20 Views

Mudede challenges application by 'Zambian' woman seeking Zim citizenship

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to campaign in full force

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Forex shortages derail SMM turnaround plan

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zara Lounge serves 'Tea born' instead of T-bone

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Madinda defends Ariel mistake

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Police warn against any attempt to undermine national security

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Fifa 'have made a terrible blunder' by letting Chiyangwa continue

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets meet today

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Tough conditions for Dembare's Zuze

1 hr ago | 52 Views

'Mangudya not funding black market'

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Chombo wants passport for SA trip

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Damning appraisal of 'out of depth' Chamisa

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Chihuri, mistress disagree on child upkeep

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Grace Mugabe demands prime land 'gift'

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Government, teachers clash

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two Supreme Court judges

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Chimanimani's fluent Shona whiteman

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Widow accused of promiscuity

1 hr ago | 150 Views

'Soldier' steals cash, clothes

1 hr ago | 82 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days