Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Tensions between senior Air Zimbabwe officials, the Transport ministry and ZimAirways are mounting after minister Jorum Gumbo recently blocked the convening of a disciplinary hearing against three engineers accused of moonlighting for the rival airline.

AirZim, according to sources, argued that the three were in violation of their employment contracts by assisting a rival airline whose ownership structure is murky.  

Gumbo yesterday insisted former President Robert Mugabe's son-in-law Simba Chikore had no shareholding in Zimbabwe Airways which he said was wholly government-owned.

Gumbo, in a ministerial statement read in the National Assembly, said Chikore must not be viewed with suspicion as he had rights to be employed and to negotiate for the country.

"The shareholding is wholly government and no other, and Chikore was employed by Air Zimbabwe and he has good qualifications," Gumbo said.


Source - Zim Ind

