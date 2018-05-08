Soldier shot dead by security guard

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A member of the Zimbabwe National Army was reportedly shot dead by a security guard in Goromonzi on Wednesday after trying to force his way to a gold panning site.According to a leaked police memorandum Lieutenant Life Mafusire (38) (based at HQ, ZAPAR, Harare) was shot dead by TN security guard Stanford Mabikwa (47) after he failed to identify himself to the guard who was manning Jongwe farm.On the 9th day of May 2018 at around 1930hrs 5TN security guards were deployed at Jongwe farm ,Goromonzi to guard against illegal gold panning."Among them was Stanford Mabiwa NR 26-057671-V-26 a male adult aged 47 years who was armed with an FN shortgun serial number F56040 with 3 12 bore gauges (rounds).The security guards were guarding the pumping site where TN Gold had installed the pump and a generator intending to flood the panning area with water.While Stanford Mabikwa was on guard at the pumping site, he saw 7 unknown Male adults approaching him from the main road. He allegedly ordered them to stop advancing towards him threatening to kill them.Stanford Mabikwa allegedly fired one shot into the air but the group kept on advancing towards him until he shot one of the people on the head and the other 6 fled.A report was made at Arcturus mine police base where the victim was identified through a Zimbabwe National Army Identity Card that was in his pocket as Lieutenant Mafusire Regimental Number 788284F (NR 27-170728-X=27) a male adult aged 38 years. He sustained a gunshot wound ot the forehead and bleed profusely," reads the memo.The police further allege that the deceased died upon admission at Parirenyatwa and the accused has been arrested while 2 used cartridges were recovered at the scene.In a comment the police suspect that the victim and his colleagues were in the farm in a bid to do gold panning."It appears the victim and his colleagues had come to the farm for gold panning and might have wanted to force their way into the gold panning site," reads the comment.However, efforts to contact police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba were futile.Sources close to investigations said Mafusire was on police wanted list after he fatally assaulted a person in Masvingo during the period of operation restore legacy.