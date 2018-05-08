News / National
'BBC's Steven Sackur was biased against Chamisa'
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T faction leader Nelson Chamisa had a hard time on BBC HardTalk and his party senior members are now blaming Steven Sackur for being biased.
Chamisa was forced to disown a lot of statements he made during his campaign period.
Sackur also pressed Chamisa on internal violence. He quizzed Chamisa on his meeting with Donald Trump which happened to be a lie.
Charlton Hwende wrote, "A clearly biased anchor on BBC Hard talk but a composed, eloquent and content loaded @BBCNews represented the party and the Generation of Transformers well."
Chamisa was forced to disown a lot of statements he made during his campaign period.
Charlton Hwende wrote, "A clearly biased anchor on BBC Hard talk but a composed, eloquent and content loaded @BBCNews represented the party and the Generation of Transformers well."
A clearly biased anchor on BBC Hard talk but a composed, eloquent and content loaded @BBCNews represented the party and the Generation of Transformers well. @povozim @UKinZimbabwe @BBCNews @ZimMediaReview @drDendere @ProfJNMoyo @BitiTendai pic.twitter.com/IiGv88zL3O— Chalton Hwende (@hwende) May 11, 2018
Source - Byo24News