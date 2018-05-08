'BBC's Steven Sackur was biased against Chamisa'

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-T faction leader Nelson Chamisa had a hard time on BBC HardTalk and his party senior members are now blaming Steven Sackur for being biased.Chamisa was forced to disown a lot of statements he made during his campaign period.Sackur also pressed Chamisa on internal violence. He quizzed Chamisa on his meeting with Donald Trump which happened to be a lie.Charlton Hwende wrote, "A clearly biased anchor on BBC Hard talk but a composed, eloquent and content loaded @BBCNews represented the party and the Generation of Transformers well."