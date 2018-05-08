Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa repents for promising Mnangagwa his teen sister

by A Mhlongo
2 hrs ago
The gifted orator MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa is reportedly to have come back to his senses after he retracted his sarcastic statement that he would offer his 18-year-old sister to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, should Zanu-PF harvest five percent of the votes in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

The charismatic speaker made these strike remarks recently when he was addressing the party supporters in the United Kingdom.

His apology came forth during his interview with South Africa's News24.com, Chamisa said.

"If anyone felt hurt about the joke I am sorry. It was just a political banter that I used to illustrate that even if I promised to give him (Mnangagwa) my most prized position, he would still not be able to defeat us in a free and fair election".

"The joke should have been a non-issue because most Zimbabweans are worried about issues of survival. This is just a sideshow that is being used by irrelevant people to score cheap political points at my expense".

Nelson Chamisa is an intermittent leader of the MDC-T party who took over following the death of late Morgan Tsvangirai early this year.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days