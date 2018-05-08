Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Baba Jukwa speaks on Chamisa's Hardtalk interview

by Ndou Paul
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Sunday Mail editor Edmund Kudzayi, who was once a suspect behind the Baba Jukwa character, says there is a reason why President Emmerson Mnangagwa has not gone on Hardtalk.

Kudzayi indicated that Mnangagwa's advisors know his strengths and weaknesses.

MDC-T faction leader Nelson Chamisa had a torrid time answering Hardtalk anchor, Steven Sackur.

Said Kudzayi, "There is a reason why ED has not gone on Hard Talk. He has advisors. They know his strengths and weaknesses. The sycophants surrounding Chamisa are probably telling him he did a great job. He didn't. While the interview wasn't fatal, it did him more harm than good."

Mnangagwa did an interview with CNN, also did a 30 minutes at Davos, he also wrote an article for the New York Times, Bloomberg, The Financial Times. It looks as if Mnangagwa chose battles he could win.

Alice in Wonderland ideas?

Olinda Mukogo said Steven Sackur exposed Chamisa's lies.

Said Mukogo, "It exposed his lies, can you imagine someone on TV equating your ideas to Alice in Wonderland, calling it nonsense, for a person who is aspiring to be President? Eish, I blame his advisers. The guy just ain't ready to rule yet? Why not wait for 2023 elections?





Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

8 roomed house cowdraypark

Tuition maths english language science

Sunninghill 4beds $90 000

Bulawayo stand wanted

Plots and properties

Plot or stand wanted in bulawayo and surrounds

Woodville 1 acre

200m2 stand cowdray park


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

4 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Chamisa says some really dumb things, says UK Professor

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mzembi appeals to Mnangagwa

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Grace Mugabe can't buy justice

31 mins ago | 169 Views

Zimbabweans buying fake permits to get her children into schools

38 mins ago | 271 Views

LISTEN: Interviews Chamisa is used to

55 mins ago | 502 Views

Zanu-PF rejects open tender for ballot paper

1 hr ago | 580 Views

Mutsvangwa fighting attempts to unseat him as war vets leader

1 hr ago | 791 Views

Dabengwa denied UK visa

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

MDC-T supporters throng airport to welcome Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 3436 Views

NPF abuse of Nkomo legacy

4 hrs ago | 647 Views

Chamisa's roller coaster politics

4 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Chamisa's UK baptism of fire exposes lies, lack of depth

4 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Mugabe Book offer for FREE

4 hrs ago | 964 Views

Chamisa repents for promising Mnangagwa his teen sister

4 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

4 hrs ago | 2380 Views

'BBC's Steven Sackur was biased against Chamisa'

4 hrs ago | 3149 Views

WATCH: Chamisa won't take Mugabe to court for Zimbabwe genocide

4 hrs ago | 1192 Views

WATCH: Fatal accident at tollgate

5 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Soldier shot dead by security guard

5 hrs ago | 1626 Views

WATCH: Chamisa skinned on BBC HardTalk

5 hrs ago | 5510 Views

'Out of his depth': Chamisa falls flat in the UK

6 hrs ago | 3262 Views

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

7 hrs ago | 3550 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

7 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

7 hrs ago | 7704 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

7 hrs ago | 546 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

7 hrs ago | 6394 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

7 hrs ago | 4086 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

7 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

7 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

7 hrs ago | 1345 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

7 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

7 hrs ago | 247 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

8 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

8 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

8 hrs ago | 806 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

8 hrs ago | 688 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

8 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

8 hrs ago | 358 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

8 hrs ago | 1588 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

8 hrs ago | 371 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

8 hrs ago | 390 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

8 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

8 hrs ago | 406 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

8 hrs ago | 549 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days