Baba Jukwa speaks on Chamisa's Hardtalk interview

by Ndou Paul

FORMER Sunday Mail editor Edmund Kudzayi, who was once a suspect behind the Baba Jukwa character, says there is a reason why President Emmerson Mnangagwa has not gone on Hardtalk.Kudzayi indicated that Mnangagwa's advisors know his strengths and weaknesses.MDC-T faction leader Nelson Chamisa had a torrid time answering Hardtalk anchor, Steven Sackur.Said Kudzayi, "There is a reason why ED has not gone on Hard Talk. He has advisors. They know his strengths and weaknesses. The sycophants surrounding Chamisa are probably telling him he did a great job. He didn't. While the interview wasn't fatal, it did him more harm than good."Mnangagwa did an interview with CNN, also did a 30 minutes at Davos, he also wrote an article for the New York Times, Bloomberg, The Financial Times. It looks as if Mnangagwa chose battles he could win.Alice in Wonderland ideas?Olinda Mukogo said Steven Sackur exposed Chamisa's lies.Said Mukogo, "It exposed his lies, can you imagine someone on TV equating your ideas to Alice in Wonderland, calling it nonsense, for a person who is aspiring to be President? Eish, I blame his advisers. The guy just ain't ready to rule yet? Why not wait for 2023 elections?