Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutsvangwa fighting attempts to unseat him as war vets leader

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor Chris Mutsvangwa is fighting attempts to unseat him as leader of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA by opponents emboldened by ructions within the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Mutsvangwa, who is battling to regain his Norton seat in a primary poll re-run after being hammered by Langton Mutendereki, is already in a weakened position since he lashed out at his boss Mnangagwa and also the party's national political commissar, Engelbert Rugeje, for his election defeat.

The Daily News can report rivals in at least three Mashonaland provincial executives of ZNLWVA are agitating for a no-confidence vote in Mutsvangwa.

The war veterans chairperson, who has not said whether he will step down voluntarily before his current term ends, has reportedly been deserted by several prominent allies in the war veterans body since ascending to the President's Office as adviser to Mnangagwa after the military-assisted ouster of former president Robert Mugabe, amid reports he had become detached from them, and seemingly ignoring their concerns.

That sentiment has been cemented after the carnage suffered by war veterans in the Zanu-PF primaries, where several of them were defeated and there was silence of the grave from their leadership.

In an interview with the Daily News yesterday, Mutsvangwa poured cold water on his reported imminent ouster.

He said there was no way he could be relieved of his post by people from the street.

"Why do you get excited by frivolous things posted on social media? How can a person with no locus standi remove me from power? Only a congress and bona fide chairmen can do that," he said.

"Before pursuing such a frivolous matter you ask yourself if such a matter is worth your salt as a journalist," added Mutsvangwa.

Mutsvangwa's arch-rival, Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa, who is a former Mashonaland West Zanu-PF provincial chairperson, alleged on microblogging site on Wednesday that the ZNLWVA boss was drowning.

"Was raining, now pouring for Mutsvangwa as Mash West war veterans executive withdraw him from ZNLWVA national executive," Mliswa said.

"The war veterans accuse Mutsvangwa of being self-centred and only turning to them when things go sour for him personally."

ZNLWVA chairperson for Mashonaland West province Cornelius Muoni told the Daily News:

"My executive never sat to deliberate on such an issue and I don't know where you are getting that information."

Efforts to get clarification from Mashonaland Central ZNLWVA chairperson Sam Parirenyatwa on the matter did not yield much.

Parirenyatwa said he was not in a position to comment on Mutsvangwa's fate because he was locked up in an undisclosed meeting.

In an earlier interview with this paper, he had claimed that he was unaware of Mutsvangwa's purported ouster.

Parirenyatwa, however, tellingly revealed that Mnangagwa had scheduled a meeting today with war veterans but could not disclose the agenda.

ZNLWVA secretary-general Victor Matemadanda said he was yet to get finer details what the hullaballoo was all about.

"I am hearing the news from the media, you are the second journalist to ask me about that today but I have no idea where it is coming from. I am trying to get in touch with the chairperson to find out," Matemadanda said.

Factionalism and tribalism in Zanu-PF has always been a source of divisions and splits in ZNLWVA since the turn of the millennium.

First was a split engineered by Wilfred Mhanda (now late) who broke away to form the Zimbabwe Liberators Platform, which was formed by war vets in 2000 in protest at the anarchy that accompanied government-sponsored  seizure of commercial farmland from mainly white farmers who were accused of backing the newly-formed MDC party.

In 2011, influential politicians in Zanu-PF had attempted to dethrone Jabulani Sibanda, who led the association after the death of its founding chairperson, Chenjerai Hunzvi.

The anti-Sibanda camp was a rag-tag team of war veterans led by Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba, who alleged the ZNLWVA leader had irregularly dismissed provincial chairpersons from five of the country's 10 provinces without the national executive's consent.

At the time, Sibanda was linked to a Zanu-PF faction led by Mnangagwa, who was the ruling party's secretary for legal affairs and Defence minister.

Those who were demanding his ouster were said to be aligned to a camp linked to the late retired army general, Solomon Mujuru.

The two factions are reportedly fighting silent internal battles to succeed Mugabe.

While the plot did not succeed at the time, in 2011 there was a simmering fallout within the war veterans association amid calls for the launch of a grouping of the war veterans led by Manicaland war veteran and former army colonel, Shadreck Beta.

Beta was pushing for the formation of a non-partisan organisation to represent the former freedom fighters.

He set up what he called the Zimbabwe National War Veterans Co-ordinating Committee to spearhead the project.

Sibanda was eventually ousted in 2014 after he accused former first lady Grace Mugabe of staging a bedroom coup on Mugabe.

Then, the source of the problem was the succession war between Mnangagwa and former vice president Joice Mujuru.

The ouster of Sibanda was followed by the rise of Mutsvangwa, who fought in Mnangagwa's corner along with the Team Lacoste faction in the debilitating succession battle.

Mutsvangwa's rise was not without drama as another faction of war veterans backing the Generation 40 faction and led by George Mlala claimed leadership of the association despite a court ruling that Mutsvangwa's executive was bona fide.

Fast forward to this year, Mutsvangwa is under the cosh from his former comrades who accuse him of being egocentric after the motor-mouth special adviser claimed the Zanu-PF primary elections had been a sham.

This came in the aftermath of his loss in the Norton constituency primary elections.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Tuition maths english language science

Wanted

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

Bulawayo stand wanted

Web design company in patna

Cowdray park stand $5 000


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

4 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Grace Mugabe can't buy justice

20 mins ago | 77 Views

Zimbabweans buying fake permits to get her children into schools

27 mins ago | 178 Views

LISTEN: Interviews Chamisa is used to

45 mins ago | 410 Views

Zanu-PF rejects open tender for ballot paper

1 hr ago | 505 Views

Baba Jukwa speaks on Chamisa's Hardtalk interview

1 hr ago | 2111 Views

Dabengwa denied UK visa

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

MDC-T supporters throng airport to welcome Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 3337 Views

NPF abuse of Nkomo legacy

3 hrs ago | 636 Views

Chamisa's roller coaster politics

3 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Chamisa's UK baptism of fire exposes lies, lack of depth

3 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Mugabe Book offer for FREE

4 hrs ago | 937 Views

Chamisa repents for promising Mnangagwa his teen sister

4 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

4 hrs ago | 2322 Views

'BBC's Steven Sackur was biased against Chamisa'

4 hrs ago | 3040 Views

WATCH: Chamisa won't take Mugabe to court for Zimbabwe genocide

4 hrs ago | 1164 Views

WATCH: Fatal accident at tollgate

5 hrs ago | 1914 Views

Soldier shot dead by security guard

5 hrs ago | 1600 Views

WATCH: Chamisa skinned on BBC HardTalk

5 hrs ago | 5405 Views

'Out of his depth': Chamisa falls flat in the UK

6 hrs ago | 3214 Views

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

7 hrs ago | 3506 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

7 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

7 hrs ago | 7554 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

7 hrs ago | 542 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

7 hrs ago | 6301 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

7 hrs ago | 4059 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

7 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

7 hrs ago | 1324 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

7 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

7 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

7 hrs ago | 795 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

7 hrs ago | 283 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

7 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

7 hrs ago | 320 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

7 hrs ago | 354 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

7 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

7 hrs ago | 365 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

8 hrs ago | 543 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

8 hrs ago | 390 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

8 hrs ago | 1558 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days