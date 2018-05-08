Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans buying fake permits to get her children into schools

by Staff reporter
23 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwean families caught between the departments of home affairs and education are resorting to buying fake documents in order to register their children at schools in South Africa.

Some schools will not accept immigrant children without a study permit from home affairs. But officials will not issue a study permit without proof of acceptance from a school, immigrants have told GroundUp.

Stuck between the two departments, families are buying fake study permits for about R300.

Jessica Shelver, spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, said schools were required to issue a letter to foreign pupils who had been provisionally accepted. This letter should be sufficient for home affairs to issue a study permit.

But some schools are not doing so.

"I visited four schools in Retreat trying to register for Grade 1 for my child but I could not," said one Zimbabwean mother, who has been in South Africa since 2008.

"All the schools required the child's study permit or asylum seeker's document. The two government departments are ruining our children. The requirements are pushing our children out of school," she says.

The mother, who has a Zimbabwean special permit, which she renewed last year, says she bought fake asylum-seeker documents for her child and used these to get a document from the school. Now she is planning to visit home affairs with the legitimate school documents, get a study permit, and throw away the fake documents.

"Though I am planning to get a proper study permit, it will take time because again I have to produce R1 350 for the study permit. I need to work for months for that money. I could take my child back home to Zimbabwe, but I cannot stay separated from my child," she says.

She works as a childminder.

Another Zimbabwean mother, who did not want to be named, tried to register her child for Grade R without success, though she has been in South Africa since 2009 on a Zimbabwean special permit.

Her five-year-old was born in South Africa but has no birth certificate.

"After visiting several schools, I resorted to a fake study permit which I submitted to one of the schools," she says.

She is planning to apply for a visitor's visa for her child.

Thabo Mokgola, media liaison officer at the Department of Home Affairs, said parents should apply for study permits for their children while they are still in Zimbabwe.

The parents of Zimbabwean children born in South Africa should get a birth certificate from the department, then a passport from the Zimbabwean Embassy, and then apply for a study permit.

In the Western Cape, Shelver encouraged parents to contact the district office for assistance if schools did not comply.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - GroundUP
More on: #Permit, #Zimbabwe

Comments

Sunninghill 4beds $90 000

1 acre with a cottage

House forsale

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

Cowdray park stand $5 000

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

4 hrs ago | 2300 Views

Grace Mugabe can't buy justice

16 mins ago | 51 Views

LISTEN: Interviews Chamisa is used to

41 mins ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF rejects open tender for ballot paper

1 hr ago | 469 Views

Mutsvangwa fighting attempts to unseat him as war vets leader

1 hr ago | 649 Views

Baba Jukwa speaks on Chamisa's Hardtalk interview

1 hr ago | 1995 Views

Dabengwa denied UK visa

1 hr ago | 631 Views

MDC-T supporters throng airport to welcome Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 3300 Views

NPF abuse of Nkomo legacy

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Chamisa's roller coaster politics

3 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Chamisa's UK baptism of fire exposes lies, lack of depth

3 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Mugabe Book offer for FREE

3 hrs ago | 926 Views

Chamisa repents for promising Mnangagwa his teen sister

4 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

4 hrs ago | 2300 Views

'BBC's Steven Sackur was biased against Chamisa'

4 hrs ago | 3008 Views

WATCH: Chamisa won't take Mugabe to court for Zimbabwe genocide

4 hrs ago | 1153 Views

WATCH: Fatal accident at tollgate

4 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Soldier shot dead by security guard

5 hrs ago | 1589 Views

WATCH: Chamisa skinned on BBC HardTalk

5 hrs ago | 5371 Views

'Out of his depth': Chamisa falls flat in the UK

6 hrs ago | 3199 Views

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

7 hrs ago | 3488 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

7 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

7 hrs ago | 7501 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

7 hrs ago | 542 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

7 hrs ago | 6263 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

7 hrs ago | 4025 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

7 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

7 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

7 hrs ago | 1317 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

7 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

7 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

7 hrs ago | 793 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

7 hrs ago | 223 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

7 hrs ago | 677 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

7 hrs ago | 320 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

7 hrs ago | 354 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

7 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

7 hrs ago | 399 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

7 hrs ago | 389 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

7 hrs ago | 1547 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days