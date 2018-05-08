Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mzembi appeals to Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER foreign affairs minister Walter Mzembi has accused the Zanu PF government and sections of the judiciary of "hating" him, citing a Harare magistrate's decision to make public graphic details of his ailment.

Said the minister in an emotional statement from his hospital bed late Thursday; "I don't wish this treatment to anyone and I just wonder how we can hate each other to this extent, where we throw basic ubuntu and human ethos through the window!"

Mzembi is said to be in a "stable" condition at a South African hospital after undergoing surgery for the undisclosed medical complaint.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, Mzembi appealed to president Emmerson Mnangagwa, for "constitutional protection of my rights to privacy in sickness and recuperation.

"This public appeal and update has become necessary after the State decided to make my medical condition and records a matter of public record even after pleading for discretion and confidentiality as is best practice internationally."

He added, "They (family) heard it from the Newsday, including my two daughters in London, and a son in Zambia.

"My siblings too where taken aback, by this degree of recklessness and insensitivity of the State over an individual's health.

"I still have many friends locally and abroad, they too were in a state of disbelief on the degree of callousness of our court and justice system, so were the specialists in South Africa who eventually attended to me."

He said had protected his children from learning about how serious his condition was because some were sitting for national exams.

Nothing special about Mzembi

During a court hearing Wednesday, his lawyer Job Sikhala, was denied a plea to have the magistrate privately review the case until Mzembi recovers, arguing that there was nothing special about the former cabinet minister.

"My lawyer was pressured and directed by the presiding magistrate on the instigation of the public prosecutor, to give graphic details of my state of health in order to avert a warrant of arrest even as I was being simultaneously operated on in South Africa," he said.

"My surgery took a gruesome four hours, running simultaneously with an attempt to issue a warrant of arrest on me by the State.

"I was wheeled into the ICU, with the conscious and full knowledge of the State's intentions and could not help but feel sorry for my wife and son who stood by urging me to forget the persecution and focus on the life-saving operation at hand."

Regarding the corruption allegations, Mzembi reiterated his innocence, vowing to return and defend himself after he has recovered from the surgery.

"Let me state that I am the least worried about a warrant of arrest at this stage, whatever prompts the State to behave in this manner.

"What is most important for me and my family, for now, is my recovery, my health and my life.

"I will, at an appropriate time, defend myself from the spurious politically motivated charges that have been raised against me.

"Indeed ‘there is nothing special about Mzembi' that he cannot be tried, and so be it; when I am fit to stand trial, I will make myself available."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Woodville 1 acre

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

Northend 3beds $70 000

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

Cowdray park stand $5 000

Tuition maths english language science


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

6 hrs ago | 2781 Views

Bring back ZRP

14 mins ago | 68 Views

Andy Muridzo 'freed'

14 mins ago | 30 Views

Chunga comments on Dembare

14 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabweans need change in the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation

23 mins ago | 20 Views

Gukurahundi fear is broken at Makorokoro

29 mins ago | 99 Views

Hither elections, Statesman or Politician?

31 mins ago | 47 Views

Scrap off cannabis/ mbanje license fee

31 mins ago | 51 Views

NPF, a party that never was

33 mins ago | 94 Views

MDC Alliance primary elections: bottled smoke

34 mins ago | 133 Views

Chamisa has no national interest at heart

34 mins ago | 156 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa, Khupe feud hearing court date set

2 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga accused of tribalism and nepotism

2 hrs ago | 791 Views

Chamisa says some really dumb things, says UK Professor

2 hrs ago | 655 Views

Grace Mugabe can't buy justice

2 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zimbabweans buying fake permits to get her children into schools

2 hrs ago | 907 Views

SA didn't grant, but only recognised Grace Mugabe immunity

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

LISTEN: Interviews Chamisa is used to

3 hrs ago | 870 Views

Zanu-PF rejects open tender for ballot paper

3 hrs ago | 903 Views

Mutsvangwa fighting attempts to unseat him as war vets leader

3 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Baba Jukwa speaks on Chamisa's Hardtalk interview

3 hrs ago | 4486 Views

Dabengwa denied UK visa

3 hrs ago | 979 Views

MDC-T supporters throng airport to welcome Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 4077 Views

NPF abuse of Nkomo legacy

5 hrs ago | 724 Views

Chamisa's roller coaster politics

5 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Chamisa's UK baptism of fire exposes lies, lack of depth

5 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Mugabe Book offer for FREE

5 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Chamisa repents for promising Mnangagwa his teen sister

6 hrs ago | 1925 Views

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

6 hrs ago | 2781 Views

'BBC's Steven Sackur was biased against Chamisa'

6 hrs ago | 3997 Views

WATCH: Chamisa won't take Mugabe to court for Zimbabwe genocide

6 hrs ago | 1395 Views

WATCH: Fatal accident at tollgate

6 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Soldier shot dead by security guard

7 hrs ago | 1777 Views

WATCH: Chamisa skinned on BBC HardTalk

7 hrs ago | 6438 Views

'Out of his depth': Chamisa falls flat in the UK

8 hrs ago | 3518 Views

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

9 hrs ago | 3804 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

9 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

9 hrs ago | 8582 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

9 hrs ago | 567 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

9 hrs ago | 7234 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

9 hrs ago | 4423 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

9 hrs ago | 708 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

9 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

9 hrs ago | 1422 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

9 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

9 hrs ago | 267 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

9 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

9 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

9 hrs ago | 857 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

9 hrs ago | 294 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days