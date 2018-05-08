Scrap off cannabis/ mbanje license fee

News / National

by A Mhlongo

The radical Member of Parliament for Uzumba, Simbaneuta Mudarikwa has urged the government to completely erase the recently proposed $50 000 licensing fees for mbanje farmers highlighting that the fee was unheard of.Speaking at the National Assembly question time on Wednesday, Mudarikwa who first unsuccessfully introduced the cannabis debate in 2011 said the gazetted fee for those authorised to grow the crop for medical and research purposes was prohibitive."Why should growers be asked to pay such prohibitive amounts when they will bring in foreign currency apart from the medicinal uses of cannabis"?"If tobacco farmers are allowed to grow tobacco for free why can the same apply with cannabis growers"?The leader of government business in Parliament Ziyambi Ziyambi said the government had only allowed cannabis to be grown as a pilot project on the prison farms because of their security nature.