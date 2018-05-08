Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Andy Muridzo 'freed'

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
MUSICIAN Andy Muridzo has been removed from remand as the police attending detail was reportedly not being found.

The musician is being charged with two counts of contravening the Road and Traffic Act for driving without a proper license and negligent driving.

He pleaded not guilty before magistrate Barbra Mateko and the State will now precede by way of summons.

Three witnesses Nyaradzo Muhonde, Innocent Chadyiwa and Kenneth Dzviti whose cars were damaged in the hit and run have already given their testimonies.

The singer has already briefed the court that he will deny colliding with the first complainant Innocent Chadyiwa's car.

He further stated that as he was driving along Sam Nujoma Street and intended to turn right into Josiah Tongogara Avenue, the traffic lights turned amber.

As he executed his drive, another white Mercedes Benz approached the intersection in the inner lane trying to beat the amber traffic light leading to the collision.

However, after the collision, Andy Muridzo is believed to have sped off from the accident scene.

One of the complainants got hold of the dreadlocked singer's vehicle registration leading to his arrest.

The Dherira hit-maker told the court that he was a holder of a valid learner's licence by the time of the accident.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #Muridzo, #Free, #ZRP

Comments

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

1 acre with a cottage

Cowdray park stand $5 000

8 roomed house cowdraypark

Wanted

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

200m2 stand cowdray park


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

6 hrs ago | 2804 Views

Bring back ZRP

21 mins ago | 133 Views

Chunga comments on Dembare

22 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabweans need change in the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation

30 mins ago | 31 Views

Gukurahundi fear is broken at Makorokoro

37 mins ago | 133 Views

Hither elections, Statesman or Politician?

38 mins ago | 55 Views

Scrap off cannabis/ mbanje license fee

39 mins ago | 68 Views

NPF, a party that never was

41 mins ago | 104 Views

MDC Alliance primary elections: bottled smoke

41 mins ago | 147 Views

Chamisa has no national interest at heart

42 mins ago | 170 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa, Khupe feud hearing court date set

2 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga accused of tribalism and nepotism

2 hrs ago | 809 Views

Chamisa says some really dumb things, says UK Professor

2 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mzembi appeals to Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 892 Views

Grace Mugabe can't buy justice

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zimbabweans buying fake permits to get her children into schools

2 hrs ago | 922 Views

SA didn't grant, but only recognised Grace Mugabe immunity

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

LISTEN: Interviews Chamisa is used to

3 hrs ago | 889 Views

Zanu-PF rejects open tender for ballot paper

3 hrs ago | 913 Views

Mutsvangwa fighting attempts to unseat him as war vets leader

3 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Baba Jukwa speaks on Chamisa's Hardtalk interview

3 hrs ago | 4651 Views

Dabengwa denied UK visa

4 hrs ago | 995 Views

MDC-T supporters throng airport to welcome Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 4113 Views

NPF abuse of Nkomo legacy

5 hrs ago | 725 Views

Chamisa's roller coaster politics

5 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Chamisa's UK baptism of fire exposes lies, lack of depth

5 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Mugabe Book offer for FREE

6 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Chamisa repents for promising Mnangagwa his teen sister

6 hrs ago | 1937 Views

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

6 hrs ago | 2804 Views

'BBC's Steven Sackur was biased against Chamisa'

6 hrs ago | 4041 Views

WATCH: Chamisa won't take Mugabe to court for Zimbabwe genocide

6 hrs ago | 1407 Views

WATCH: Fatal accident at tollgate

7 hrs ago | 2132 Views

Soldier shot dead by security guard

7 hrs ago | 1781 Views

WATCH: Chamisa skinned on BBC HardTalk

7 hrs ago | 6501 Views

'Out of his depth': Chamisa falls flat in the UK

8 hrs ago | 3541 Views

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

9 hrs ago | 3819 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

9 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

9 hrs ago | 8632 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

9 hrs ago | 570 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

9 hrs ago | 7288 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

9 hrs ago | 4446 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

9 hrs ago | 711 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

9 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

9 hrs ago | 1426 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

9 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

9 hrs ago | 268 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

9 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

9 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

9 hrs ago | 861 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

9 hrs ago | 295 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days