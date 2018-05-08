Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bring back ZRP

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
THE absence of the police in the Central Business District has been described by shop owners as a major setback in their daily business operations.

The chaotic situation has resulted in some vendors going to the extent of selling their products at the entrances of grocery and clothing shops.

H-Metro team toured the CBD where the business community was crying foul over the conduct of vendors

Manager of a local clothing shop, Farai Mauto, said if the police do not take charge of the situation many business will shut down.

"As you can see in this shop there is no one, all our clients are being blocked outside by vendors who are selling the same products we have in here.

"This is really unfair considering that we are paying rentals, paying workers and also our operations are closely monitored by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

"At the end of the day we are the ones who are now losing if the situation remains like this most shops are going to close.

"There was a time when the police force would be deployed in town and those days we were really protected though there were also cases where police officers would receive bribes but the situation was not as bad as it is now," he said.

Mauto said some shops were now taking some of their products from their shops to sell into the streets.

"The problem I am seeing now is that as a nation we have become used to this situation to the extent that we now see this as normal when in actual fact it's not.

"It is a shame that we now have a number of business people who are now taking their products into the streets because in the shops no one is coming to buy.

"All this desperation is caused by the fact that the police have taken a back seat on bringing order in the capital," she said.

 
. . . Pedestrians on police return

Members of the public yesterday expressed mixed feelings over the call for the Zimbabwe Republic Police to increase visibility in the Central Business District to restore sanity in the capital.

One of the people interviewed by the H-Metro, Joshua Khumalo said the police must return to the streets in order to maintain order.

"The police must come back and do their operations in the streets because their absence made other people feel like they are above the law, yet that's not it.

"There is a lot of disorder in the city, vendors are everywhere and they are uncontrollable, drunkards urinate wherever they want which is not healthy, so the police must come back in the streets and restore sanity," said Joshua Khumalo.

Another man Onismus Chiweshe gave a slightly different view on the absence of the police on the streets.

"Yes we want the police to come back but the bad part of police is that they take bribes, if they are bribed then there is no use for them to come back in the streets, so the whole point is that there is need for control in the city especially the traffic sector.

"Kombi drivers are always drunk, beer is now sold even in the ranks at as low as 50cents so drivers wont resist drinking whilst driving, so there is really need for control everywhere," said Chiweshe.

Diamond Kapiringishi is of the view that police must come back but under conditions.

"They must come back for the sake of order in town but only under one condition, ngavasatora cash there must be an account number where arrested motorists must send the fine to," he said.

 
. . . 'We will engage ZRP again'

Harare City Council is set to engage the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in a bid to restore sanity in the Central Business District.

A snap survey conducted by H-Metro showed that the absence of the police in the CBD had resulted in rampant vending and violation of traffic laws.

Council spokesperson Michael Chideme said they will soon join hands with the police to restore sanity in town.

"We are engaging the ZRP so that we can work together like we have always done," said Chideme.

"We greatly value the co-operation of ZRP.

"Their absence is a minor setback that we are working to put behind us.

"We hope for the best in terms of the negotiations."

Asked when the police should be expected back in town, Chideme referred this publication to ZRP national spokesperson Charity Charamba.

"About the date that the police are to be back in town, you can talk to Charity Charamba," he said.

 

. . . Mushikashika accident

MUSHIKASHIKA cars menace yesterday saw two pirate taxis being involved in an accident in the CDB.

The accident involving a Toyota Sienta and a Honda Fit happened at the intersection of at Robert Mugabe Road and Inez Terrace Street.

An eye witness told the H-Metro that both cars were carrying passengers and no one was injured.

"The Toyota Sienta had two passengers whilst the Honda Fit was packed with people," he said.

Both drivers of the pirate taxis refused to entertain H-Metro.



. . .Taxi drivers cry foul

Taxi drivers are calling for the deployment of police officers at illegal ranks where unlicensed transport operators known as mushika-shika are operating.

The mushika-shikas have taken over in the transport sector leaving taxi drivers in dire strait as they are no-longer getting business.

Taxi drivers told H-Metro that it was now extremely difficult to operate in their line of business with pirate taxis (mushika-shika) all over town.

"Mushika-shika's are causing a lot of congestion and also taking our customers. We now spend hours waiting for customers that barely come.

"Even if the police were to come back and control the situation it's really useless because they own those pirate taxis," said Earnest Mapute.

Asked if the police should come back in the street another taxi driver, Tendai Munzvandi said that it is necessary for the police to control the situation.

"People obviously now prepare mushika-shika because they are cheaper than us.

"We are registered and we have licenses to operate but now we spend all day here doing nothing because all the customers now prefer those pirate cars to us.

"I'm actually thinking of removing my plates and just operate as mushika-shika," he said.

Munzvandi also added that thieves are now haunting the streets.

"We have a problem, a huge one.

"During the night, thieves come acting as if they want a taxi ride and right in the middle of the journey they bring out a knife and threaten to stab the driver unless they give in to the demands.

"In most cases they demand the car which they then use as a pirate car and start robbing passengers."

Taxi drivers are calling upon the traffic police to come back and do what they are supposed to do but this time they should do it right and avoid taking bribes.

"We need them not to take bribes from us but help us in our operations.

"They should avoid having several road blocks in one road that's really not necessary," said another concerned taxi driver.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #ZRP, #Police, #Roadblock

Comments

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

1 acre with a cottage

Cowdray park stand $5 000

8 roomed house cowdraypark

Wanted

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

200m2 stand cowdray park


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

6 hrs ago | 2805 Views

Andy Muridzo 'freed'

22 mins ago | 75 Views

Chunga comments on Dembare

22 mins ago | 54 Views

Zimbabweans need change in the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation

31 mins ago | 31 Views

Gukurahundi fear is broken at Makorokoro

37 mins ago | 139 Views

Hither elections, Statesman or Politician?

39 mins ago | 57 Views

Scrap off cannabis/ mbanje license fee

39 mins ago | 69 Views

NPF, a party that never was

41 mins ago | 105 Views

MDC Alliance primary elections: bottled smoke

42 mins ago | 148 Views

Chamisa has no national interest at heart

42 mins ago | 175 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa, Khupe feud hearing court date set

2 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga accused of tribalism and nepotism

2 hrs ago | 814 Views

Chamisa says some really dumb things, says UK Professor

2 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mzembi appeals to Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 893 Views

Grace Mugabe can't buy justice

2 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabweans buying fake permits to get her children into schools

2 hrs ago | 922 Views

SA didn't grant, but only recognised Grace Mugabe immunity

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

LISTEN: Interviews Chamisa is used to

3 hrs ago | 890 Views

Zanu-PF rejects open tender for ballot paper

3 hrs ago | 913 Views

Mutsvangwa fighting attempts to unseat him as war vets leader

3 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Baba Jukwa speaks on Chamisa's Hardtalk interview

3 hrs ago | 4662 Views

Dabengwa denied UK visa

4 hrs ago | 997 Views

MDC-T supporters throng airport to welcome Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 4114 Views

NPF abuse of Nkomo legacy

5 hrs ago | 725 Views

Chamisa's roller coaster politics

5 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Chamisa's UK baptism of fire exposes lies, lack of depth

5 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Mugabe Book offer for FREE

6 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Chamisa repents for promising Mnangagwa his teen sister

6 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

6 hrs ago | 2805 Views

'BBC's Steven Sackur was biased against Chamisa'

6 hrs ago | 4045 Views

WATCH: Chamisa won't take Mugabe to court for Zimbabwe genocide

6 hrs ago | 1410 Views

WATCH: Fatal accident at tollgate

7 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Soldier shot dead by security guard

7 hrs ago | 1781 Views

WATCH: Chamisa skinned on BBC HardTalk

7 hrs ago | 6504 Views

'Out of his depth': Chamisa falls flat in the UK

8 hrs ago | 3543 Views

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

9 hrs ago | 3821 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

9 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

9 hrs ago | 8633 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

9 hrs ago | 570 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

9 hrs ago | 7290 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

9 hrs ago | 4447 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

9 hrs ago | 711 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

9 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

9 hrs ago | 1426 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

9 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

9 hrs ago | 268 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

9 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

9 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

9 hrs ago | 861 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

9 hrs ago | 295 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days