Mnangagwa buys War Vets' loyalty ahead of elections

News / National

by Byo24News Reporter

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised increase war veterans salary ahead of the elections.Mnangagwa made the promise during an interface with the veterans of the liberation struggle at City Sports Centre in Harare on Friday afternoon."The monthly pension of $206 for war vets will be looked at. The current leadership is made up of war veterans, so we cannot ignore your concerns," Mnangagwa said.War Veterans, who most of them fell by the way side during the recently held primary elections, had complained bitterly to their patron saying they are still marginalized.Their loss, war veterans said, was an indication that Mnangagwa is surrounded by criminals and they have to be weeded out as a matter of urgency.The war veterans said for a long time, Zanu PF had deviated from the founding principles and pledged to support Mnangagwa even with their disgruntlement.War Veterans presented a number of demands like being given cars by government, exemption from paying tollgates and land taxes as well as 20 percent concession of all business stands in urban areas.