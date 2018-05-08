ZIPRA cadres demand ZAPU properties

News / National

by Byo24News Reporter

Veterans of the liberation struggle who fought as a military wing of Zapu have demanded to know what happened to properties that were acquired by their party during and after the war.The properties were allegedly confiscated by government during the era of Gukurahundi genocide.Making a presentation during a meeting between President Emmesron Mnangagwa and War Vets at City Sports Centre in Harare on Friday afternoon, Zipra member who is also Matabeleland South war vets chair Section Ncube pleaded with Mnangagwa to look into the properties."Zipra had purchased farms and other properties after independence but today we do not know where the property is. We appeal to the president to launch an inquiry and bring the matter to closure," he said.This is not the first time Zipra cadres have demanded the properties back.In November 2017, Zapu, a breakaway section of individuals who disengaged from the 1988 unity accord signed by the late vice president Joshua Nkomo and disposed former Zanu PF leader, Robert Mugabe, petitioned the Parliament of Zimbabwe, Ministry of Justice,Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, National Peace and Reconciliation Commission and Mnangagwa demanding the properties back.Zapu and ex-Zipra cadres argued that their property rights were violated and members who contributed to the buying of properties were deprived of what belonged to them.Mnangagwa was non-committal when he took to the podium to address veterans of the struggle.He avoided delving into the matter.