Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF official evicts widow to pave way girlfriend

by Simbarashe Sithole
47 mins ago | Views
A Bindura widow has accused the Minister of State for Mashonaland Central advocate Martin Tafara Dinha of instigating her eviction from a property to pave way for his girlfriend.

Mildred Dendamera alleges ownership of house number 2777 Eldrom in Bindura was unlawfully transferred in favour of Edina Chimbambo with the help of Dinha sometime in 2006 after the death of her husband.
Dandamera was eventually evicted on 6 February this year.

"The Minister of State took my house and gave it to her girlfriend using his political muscle we tried to fight the eviction but lawyers are demanding a lot of money and I am just a poor widow with six grandchildren to look after," lamented Dandamera Bindura ward six councillor Shynet Chindendere confirmed the case saying she tried to engage the housing department who failed to assist saying the case was very political.

"I was the first person to arrive on the scene when the widow was being evicted and had to contact the housing department who failed to give a satisfactory answer saying the order came from a higher office," she said.

Chindendere futher alleged that Dinha is abusing many widows around Bindura by taking away their stands and giving his girlfriends.

"We are appealing to the government to assist widows around Bindura who, are being abused by Dinha, I receive so many reports like this one here in Bindura on gender based issues." Contacted for comment Dinha did not pick up his mobile phone up to the time of this print. Apparently , Dandamera is renting a one roomed house with her six grandchildren in Bindura and is claiming that she lost a lot of property during her eviction.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

200m2 stand cowdray park

1 acre with a cottage

Wanted

Plots and properties

Bulawayo stand wanted

8 roomed house cowdraypark

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Zimbabwe is open for business - a reality

28 mins ago | 71 Views

TB Joshua slams "Dirty Money" in the Church

33 mins ago | 67 Views

Fresh tension between gvt and doctors

38 mins ago | 76 Views

ZIPRA cadres demand ZAPU properties

3 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mnangagwa buys War Vets' loyalty ahead of elections

3 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Bring back ZRP

6 hrs ago | 2542 Views

Andy Muridzo 'freed'

6 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Chunga comments on Dembare

6 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Zimbabweans need change in the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation

6 hrs ago | 378 Views

Gukurahundi fear is broken at Makorokoro

6 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Hither elections, Statesman or Politician?

6 hrs ago | 307 Views

Scrap off cannabis/ mbanje license fee

6 hrs ago | 523 Views

NPF, a party that never was

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

MDC Alliance primary elections: bottled smoke

6 hrs ago | 626 Views

Chamisa has no national interest at heart

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa, Khupe feud hearing court date set

7 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga accused of tribalism and nepotism

7 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Chamisa says some really dumb things, says UK Professor

8 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mzembi appeals to Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Grace Mugabe can't buy justice

8 hrs ago | 947 Views

Zimbabweans buying fake permits to get her children into schools

8 hrs ago | 1544 Views

SA didn't grant, but only recognised Grace Mugabe immunity

8 hrs ago | 571 Views

LISTEN: Interviews Chamisa is used to

8 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Zanu-PF rejects open tender for ballot paper

9 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Mutsvangwa fighting attempts to unseat him as war vets leader

9 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Baba Jukwa speaks on Chamisa's Hardtalk interview

9 hrs ago | 11829 Views

Dabengwa denied UK visa

9 hrs ago | 1480 Views

MDC-T supporters throng airport to welcome Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 5175 Views

NPF abuse of Nkomo legacy

11 hrs ago | 783 Views

Chamisa's roller coaster politics

11 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Chamisa's UK baptism of fire exposes lies, lack of depth

11 hrs ago | 2188 Views

Mugabe Book offer for FREE

11 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Chamisa repents for promising Mnangagwa his teen sister

11 hrs ago | 2556 Views

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

11 hrs ago | 3273 Views

'BBC's Steven Sackur was biased against Chamisa'

12 hrs ago | 6372 Views

WATCH: Chamisa won't take Mugabe to court for Zimbabwe genocide

12 hrs ago | 1744 Views

WATCH: Fatal accident at tollgate

12 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Soldier shot dead by security guard

12 hrs ago | 2043 Views

WATCH: Chamisa skinned on BBC HardTalk

13 hrs ago | 8650 Views

'Out of his depth': Chamisa falls flat in the UK

13 hrs ago | 4276 Views

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

14 hrs ago | 4455 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

14 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

15 hrs ago | 11125 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

15 hrs ago | 613 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

15 hrs ago | 9835 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

15 hrs ago | 5397 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

15 hrs ago | 777 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

15 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

15 hrs ago | 1580 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days