Fresh tension between gvt and doctors

News / National

by Byo24News Reporter

Tension is simmering between government doctors and the Zimbabwean government after the latter unilaterally slashed on call allowances barely two months after the two parties reached an agreement.Zimbabwe witnessed a crippling strike on March this year after junior government doctors downed tools demanding an increase in their allowances.The strike which lasted almost a month came to an end after government agreed to award doctors an increment.But to the dismay of doctors, after only a month, government slashed the allowance without consulting doctors.In a statement, Zimbabwe Health Doctors Association described the move by government as criminal."To our dismay, the Health Services Board has unilaterally imposed a slash, thereby violating the agreement. This is a direct effort meant to sabotage the health care system," the association said.Doctors called on the ministry of health and child care to look into the matter and respond accordingly."HSB has oppressed our members for too long and we say enough is enough," ZHDA declared.