Mutodi duped in botched deal

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A HARARE man has been arrested on charges of defrauding businessman and Goromonzi West Zanu PF parliamentary candidate, Energy Mutodi of $13 000 in a botched vehicle registration deal.

Memory Kashangura (42) was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Victoria Mashamba who remanded the matter to June 14 for bail application.

It is the State's case that in 2010, Mutodi imported two Volkswagen buses from South Africa and approached Kashangura to register them.

Kashangura charged Mutodi $13 000 for the payment of import duty. It is alleged Kashangura took the money and prepared fraudulent documents which he used to register the buses at Central Vehicle Registry (CRV).

The State alleges after 30 days, Kashangura brought the registration plates of the two vehicles with their registration books which were in Mutodi's name. It is alleged on March 27, 2011, Mutodi was approached by detectives who told him that the two buses were fraudulently registered.

It is alleged checks were done with CVR and Zimra and it was discovered that the buses were fraudulently registered. After fraudulently registering the vehicles, the accused then converted the money Mutodi had given him to own use. The matter was reported at Highlands Police after Kashangura became evasive and a warrant of apprehension was granted, leading to his arrest.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

Source - NewsDay

Comments

