Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jessie Majome withdraws from MDC Alliance?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T legislator for Harare West constituency Ms Jessie Majome has withdrawn her candidature in the opposition party's primary elections, saying the playing field was not level.

Ms Majome, the first Member of Parliament to represent Harare West following her election in 2008, announced her decision during a Press briefing.

She was re-elected to represent her constituency in 2013.

Ms Majome said she was prompted to withdraw her candidature owing to manipulations of the party guidelines.

"Before the close of the 8th Parliament, I was seeking re-election for Harare West Constituency under the banner MDC Alliance," said Ms Majome.

"However, sadly for me in this primary election, I have noted several factors that I cannot ignore, which I have highlighted to my party which I believe, honestly, constitute manipulation of my party guidelines towards a fair outcome to the extent in my view regrettably so, that the will of bona fide and genuine Harare Westerners would be lost in that process.

"In the light of this, I wish to advise the Harare Westerners that, because they had placed their confidence in me, that I am withdrawing with a heavy heart my candidature for MDC Alliance for Harare West Constituency . . . because of the reasons that I have given in detail to my party."

Ms Majome, however, gave her constituency assurance that she would continue to have their interest at heart and would always communicate with them on the way forward for the "best of the community".

She added that the reason why she had offered herself to serve her constituency was that she wanted Harare West and everyone who lives and works there access to the best possible life.

Reports say Ms Majome could have quit because Mr Chamisa wanted to impose Ms Joana Mamombe in Harare West.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Health and fitness fair to be held

For sale is mazda demio

Italian sterling sets on sale

Health and fitness fair to be held

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

For sale are ladies handbags

Nissan atlas on sale

Manufacturer of kitchen units available


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Supa Mandiwanzira moots lowering tariffs

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Mugabe son in-law's Captain claims doubted

14 mins ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto sounds just like juvenile delusions

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's dangerous new slogan

18 mins ago | 49 Views

Mujuru mine application hits a snag

18 mins ago | 21 Views

Chamisa's UK trip draws mixed feelings

21 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe farmer's escape from death's jaws

30 mins ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leader dies in car crash

1 hr ago | 1151 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs set for another bruising battle

1 hr ago | 428 Views

Rigging evidence unearthed in Harare East

1 hr ago | 524 Views

Chamisa rails Mnangagwa for rejecting open tender for ballot papers

1 hr ago | 413 Views

High Court ordered to resolve Chamisa-Khupe row urgently

1 hr ago | 464 Views

'Set up Cyber Security and Internet Court'

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Chombo going to SA for medical attention

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Government recalls fired nurses

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Man jailed for raping maid

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa is 'new face of the old order', says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa raises war veterans' pension

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chamisa: real change possible only 'when I become president'

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Government slashes allowances for doctors, nurses

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Strategic street to be named after Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa pleads for war vets support

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF members told not to abuse campaign regalia

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway perimeter fence commissioned

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urged to boycott polls

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mark Harrison rallies behind his charges

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Exploration for diamonds in Masvingo looms

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Dangote's prospects in Zim remain on track

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZRP arrests more than 20 robbers

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chamisa's rude awakening - Hardtalk

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

3 Zanu-PF supporters granted bail

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Machazane to Marshall Dembare at Bulawayo Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Villagers recount Grace Mugabe's terror

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

ZPRA war vets snub Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

'Mnangagwa surrounded by criminals'

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zanu manifesto a botched attempt at party renewal

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chamisa grilled over childish promises

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

$150 million for Command Housing

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

MDC-T infighting results in candidates deadlock

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Bulawayo City will rise, says Soma-Phiri

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Dynamos refute Rahman Gumbo claims

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

WATCH: Chamisa backtracks on claims he made

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwean banks banned from trading in crypto currency

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs out to upset uneasy Dembare

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zifa election season starts

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa rallies war vets for clear victory

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zim striker to get $170 000 in outstanding bonuses, salaries

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Police bust criminal syndicates

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Our bad patch called Nelson, more ambitious than Satan

2 hrs ago | 151 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days