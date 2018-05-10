Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T infighting results in candidates deadlock

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
INFIGHTING in the Mr Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-T has resulted in the party failing to finalise its list of candidates who will represent it in Matabeleland in the forthcoming general elections.

The party which was supposed to finalise the list of candidates in the  three Matabeleland provinces, only  reached consensus in five out of the 12 constituencies for the National Assembly in Bulawayo province. The party resolved not to conduct primaries to select candidates but instead opted for consensus which has been criticised by party supporters who say the method is undemocratic as it is open to manipulation by the leadership.

The party's national leadership was in the province on Thursday to announce the final list of candidates but only five candidates were confirmed as there are disagreements in the rest of the constituencies. The selection of candidates saw sitting MPs Tabitha Khumalo (Bulawayo East) and Dorcas Sibanda (Bulawayo Central) stepping aside for new candidates.

According to sources within the party, Bulawayo MP under proportional representation Nicola Watson will represent the MDC-T in Bulawayo Central constituency where she will battle it out with Zanu-PF's Mlungisi Moyo.

Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Gift Banda will contest under the party's ticket for Njube-Lobengula constituency against Maidei Mpala of Zanu-PF.

Ward Seven Councillor, James Sithole has been selected to stand for the party in Makokoba constituency where he will battle it out with Tshinga Dube of Zanu-PF.

Mr David Coltart will represent Bulawayo East while Bulawayo lawyer, Kucaca Phulu, has been selected to represent Nkulumane constituency and will contest against David Ndlovu.

MP Sibanda yesterday told Chronicle that she had stepped aside to give Watson a chance, adding that she'll decide on her next move.

"We agreed as a party to select our candidates on the basis of discussing and reaching a consensus in every constituency. I'm content with giving a fellow party member a chance to contest in the elections. I'm yet to decide on my next move," said MP Sibanda.

MP Khumalo said she also decided to give Mr Coltart a chance and will wait for the party to assign her.


Source - chronicle

Comments

