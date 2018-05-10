Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa surrounded by criminals'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa was now surrounded by criminals and the Zanu-PF faction associated with former President Robert Mugabe was still alive in the former guerrilla movement, war veterans charged yesterday

War veterans provincial chairpersons issued a warning of a looming internal revolt over the just-concluded contentious party primary elections to Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga in presentations at their indaba.

Bulawayo provincial chairman Cephas Ncube said like Mugabe before him, Mnangagwa was now surrounded by criminals.

"War veterans are dying in penury, only well-to-do comrades were able to contest competitively in the just-ended primary elections or get positions in the party.

"The President is surrounded by criminals once again. Criminals with money took charge of our primary elections but for the sake of the party we will vote even these criminals," Ncube said.

Ncube urged Mnangagwa to decisively deal with the cash crisis.

"Our people have no access to cash, but there are unregistered banks on the streets. Where is the law? Deal with illegal money-changers as a matter of urgency," he said.
Mashonaland Central chairman Sam Parirenyatwa said former Zanu-PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere's structures were still intact and causing chaos in the governing party.

"G40 is still alive, it is still in charge. We think the party made a mistake by foregoing a restructuring process that should have rid the party of these elements after Operation Restore Legacy.

"Kasukuwere's chairpersons are still in charge of districts and colluded with the commissariat secretariat during the primary elections. We think this was an attempt at primary elections which was never an election. We urge the party to go through the process again," Parirenyatwa said.

Cornelius Muwoni from Mashonaland West, said war veterans have a problem with the party's commissariat department headed by Engelbert Rugeje over the way the primaries were conducted.

"War veterans have grievances against the commissariat. We suffered for the new dispensation. Our leaders were arrested, but the project was hijacked at the last hour," Muwoni said, adding the primary elections were flawed with money flowing from corrupt candidates.

His concerns were echoed by Masvingo war veterans leader Ignatius Murindi, who urged a countrywide healing process to forestall an internal protest vote.

"While there is no doubt as the presidential election candidate there are likely to be problems around parliamentary and senatorial candidates," he said.

All speakers took potshots at Rugeje's department over the primary elections charade.

The only women provincial chairperson Virginia Mphaso from the Midlands said G40 activists were now at the forefront of Zanu-PF's election campaign, warning this could sink the former liberation movement.

"The G40 are now at the forefront and feeding you (Mnangagwa) with the wrong information. We request that you come to the people and get the correct situation," Mphaso said.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Health and fitness fair to be held

Truck on sale

For sale are ladies handbags

For sale is toyota wish

Manufacturer of kitchen units available

For sale is mazda626

For sale are washing baskets

Cisco ccna and ccnp training


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chamisa's UK trip draws mixed feelings

9 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe farmer's escape from death's jaws

9 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leader dies in car crash

1 hr ago | 915 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs set for another bruising battle

1 hr ago | 363 Views

Rigging evidence unearthed in Harare East

1 hr ago | 422 Views

Chamisa rails Mnangagwa for rejecting open tender for ballot papers

1 hr ago | 328 Views

High Court ordered to resolve Chamisa-Khupe row urgently

1 hr ago | 371 Views

'Set up Cyber Security and Internet Court'

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Chombo going to SA for medical attention

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Government recalls fired nurses

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Man jailed for raping maid

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa is 'new face of the old order', says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa raises war veterans' pension

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Chamisa: real change possible only 'when I become president'

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Government slashes allowances for doctors, nurses

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Strategic street to be named after Tsvangirai

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa pleads for war vets support

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Zanu-PF members told not to abuse campaign regalia

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway perimeter fence commissioned

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urged to boycott polls

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Mark Harrison rallies behind his charges

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Exploration for diamonds in Masvingo looms

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Dangote's prospects in Zim remain on track

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZRP arrests more than 20 robbers

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chamisa's rude awakening - Hardtalk

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

3 Zanu-PF supporters granted bail

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Machazane to Marshall Dembare at Bulawayo Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Villagers recount Grace Mugabe's terror

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

ZPRA war vets snub Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zanu manifesto a botched attempt at party renewal

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Chamisa grilled over childish promises

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

$150 million for Command Housing

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

MDC-T infighting results in candidates deadlock

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bulawayo City will rise, says Soma-Phiri

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Dynamos refute Rahman Gumbo claims

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

WATCH: Chamisa backtracks on claims he made

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwean banks banned from trading in crypto currency

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs out to upset uneasy Dembare

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zifa election season starts

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa rallies war vets for clear victory

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zim striker to get $170 000 in outstanding bonuses, salaries

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Police bust criminal syndicates

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Jessie Majome withdraws from MDC Alliance?

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Our bad patch called Nelson, more ambitious than Satan

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mutodi duped in botched deal

8 hrs ago | 1687 Views

52 vehicles impounded by police

8 hrs ago | 2771 Views

RBZ not funding black market, says Finance Minister

8 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Govt to address war vets' concerns

8 hrs ago | 602 Views

'Loan us Soweto with all its regular people and songs,' Chiefs begging Bosso

8 hrs ago | 1939 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days