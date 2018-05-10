Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZPRA war vets snub Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE People's Revolutionary Army Veterans Association's leadership yesterday boycotted a national war veterans meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, complaining that they were not formally invited.

The-PF Zapu former military wing yesterday said they got an informal invitation with the Head of State for the event which was slated for yesterday in Harare and were not amused, as they had formally sent their request to meet Mnangagwa over a cocktail of concerns a few months ago.

ZPRA Veterans Association early this year compiled grievances meant to be tabled before Mnangagwa, among them their welfare, empowerment and vetting of their colleagues. They requested to meet the President.

ZPRA Veterans Trust secretary-general, Petros Sibanda said ZPRA leadership was not attending the meeting due to those technicalities.

"Please be advised that we have received an informal invitation to a meeting in Harare scheduled for today (Friday) with President Mnangagwa. We are advising our members that this meeting has not been officially communicated to us and we are not privy to the agenda thereof," he wrote to members.

Sibanda said what irked them was that the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association national executive last communicated to them officially before the November 18 mass demonstration that preceded Robert Mugabe's resignation.

"They have since not been in touch with us as an association. We are, therefore, advising our members that as ZPRA, we are not participating in that meeting, any member who attends is attending in his/her personal capacity," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Health and fitness fair to be held

For sale are washing baskets

Italian sterling sets on sale

For sale are washing baskets

Health and fitness fair to be held

1 acre with a cottage

Available is a wedding venue

Academic writing services available


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Supa Mandiwanzira moots lowering tariffs

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Mugabe son in-law's Captain claims doubted

12 mins ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto sounds just like juvenile delusions

14 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's dangerous new slogan

16 mins ago | 43 Views

Mujuru mine application hits a snag

17 mins ago | 19 Views

Chamisa's UK trip draws mixed feelings

20 mins ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe farmer's escape from death's jaws

28 mins ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leader dies in car crash

1 hr ago | 1142 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs set for another bruising battle

1 hr ago | 423 Views

Rigging evidence unearthed in Harare East

1 hr ago | 518 Views

Chamisa rails Mnangagwa for rejecting open tender for ballot papers

1 hr ago | 406 Views

High Court ordered to resolve Chamisa-Khupe row urgently

1 hr ago | 454 Views

'Set up Cyber Security and Internet Court'

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Chombo going to SA for medical attention

1 hr ago | 258 Views

Government recalls fired nurses

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Man jailed for raping maid

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa is 'new face of the old order', says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa raises war veterans' pension

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chamisa: real change possible only 'when I become president'

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Government slashes allowances for doctors, nurses

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Strategic street to be named after Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa pleads for war vets support

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF members told not to abuse campaign regalia

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway perimeter fence commissioned

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urged to boycott polls

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mark Harrison rallies behind his charges

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Exploration for diamonds in Masvingo looms

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Dangote's prospects in Zim remain on track

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

ZRP arrests more than 20 robbers

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chamisa's rude awakening - Hardtalk

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

3 Zanu-PF supporters granted bail

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Machazane to Marshall Dembare at Bulawayo Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Villagers recount Grace Mugabe's terror

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

'Mnangagwa surrounded by criminals'

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zanu manifesto a botched attempt at party renewal

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chamisa grilled over childish promises

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

$150 million for Command Housing

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

MDC-T infighting results in candidates deadlock

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Bulawayo City will rise, says Soma-Phiri

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Dynamos refute Rahman Gumbo claims

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

WATCH: Chamisa backtracks on claims he made

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwean banks banned from trading in crypto currency

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs out to upset uneasy Dembare

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zifa election season starts

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa rallies war vets for clear victory

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zim striker to get $170 000 in outstanding bonuses, salaries

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Police bust criminal syndicates

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Jessie Majome withdraws from MDC Alliance?

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Our bad patch called Nelson, more ambitious than Satan

2 hrs ago | 151 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days