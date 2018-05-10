3 Zanu-PF supporters granted bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three Bulawayo men accused of assaulting Peter Baka Nyoni who was a candidate for Makokoba constituency during the Zanu-PF party primary elections appeared in court facing the charges under the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act.They were remanded to the 24th of this month for trial.The accused Rayton Masamba (31), Tichaona Chikwava (34) and Mbekezeli Moyo (29) being represented by Bob Siansole from Tanaka Law Chambers appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Ushewunesu Matova this Thursday (yesterday).According to the state represented by Prosecutor Jerry Mutsindikwa on the 30th of April 2018, a day after the Zanu-PF electoral elections, Mr Nyoni was at the Bulawayo Zanu-PF headquarters and he intended to submit his petition which was about the irregularities that had taken place during the voting process at Makokoba constituency.The complainant headed to the head of elections office George Nare's door which was manned by two unnamed police officers who denied him entry stating that candidates were not allowed inside the office.After arguing for a while, the accused allegedly grabbed the complaint's arms and dragged him towards the door of the building and pushed him down the stairs.The complainant left the premises and reported the matter to the police who later on referred him to hospital.The accused are out on bail and will return to court on the 24th of this month for trial.