ZRP arrests more than 20 robbers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested more than 20 armed robbers who have been involved in a spate of robberies in and around the country and recovered a combination of arms and weapons that the robbers were using.

ZRP spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said they have made several arrests since January 2018 for armed robberies, drug peddling, carjacking and money laundering

"Robbers would pose as passengers and pounce on the drivers of the vehicles and other valuables," he said.

Also recovered from the robbers was more than $107 000 and R2 930.

Notably, huge volumes of drug contraband including bronclear and khat were also discovered from rented houses used as drug dens.

1.5 tonnes of marijuana worth over $100 000 was also intercepted.

The ZRP has also thanked members of the public for assisting it in arresting criminals.

Police also urged members of the public to use registered public vehicles to avoid becoming victims.

Source - zbc
