Dangote's prospects in Zim remain on track

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Nigerian billionaire Mr Aliko Dangote's billion-dollar prospects in Zimbabwe remain on track as the famed richest man in Africa scouts for massive coal and lime opportunities.

The reality of this venture may not be too far from the corner following the launch of a conduit for the smooth facilitation of the deals in Harare this Friday (yesterday).

More to follow....



Source - zbc
Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days