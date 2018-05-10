Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Exploration for diamonds in Masvingo looms

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Exploration work to establish the presence of kimberlite is set to be carried out in Masvingo's Mwenezi district.

This follows the citing of suspected kimberlite rock in the area.

Officials from the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company, Minerals Promotion Company as well as the Ministry of Mines, paid a courtesy call on Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Josiah Hungwe to brief him on intentions to carry out exploration for kimberlite in the Mwenezi area.

The officials highlighted that firstly an environmental impact assessment plan will be conducted before the exploration begins.

Acting deputy provincial mining director for Masvingo Province, Mr Marshall Muzira said there is a kimberlite outgrow that has been noticed in the area which prompted the interests of the mineral promotion company to explore the area.

"As the ministry of mines, we will be monitoring the process. It is however being done by the Minerals Promotion Company and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamonds Company," he said.

Hungwe said the province will immensely benefit from the presence of diamond, once it is ascertained that it is there.

He stressed the need for transparency in mining operations.

The exploration work will be targeting 8 blocks in Mwenezi Range.

Source - zbc

Comments

