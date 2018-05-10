Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF members told not to abuse campaign regalia

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF Harare Province has urged its members to desist from abusing the party's campaigning regalia as distribution has kicked off.

The campaign trail has now set off for the ruling party following the launch of its manifesto and campaign paraphernalia last week.

Zanu-PF Harare Province chairperson, Goodwills Masimirembwa said the tone has been for transparency in all the activities with the leadership stating that distribution of the campaign material should be carried to the grassroots levels.

The ruling party has started distributing its regalia in all provinces and districts setting the tone to steamroll the campaign for the party's presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The clarion call by the ruling party is for free, fair and peaceful elections which also formed the basis of the landmark meeting between President Mnangagwa and war veterans this Friday (yesterday).

Zanu-PF has adopted a new regalia that is standard and timeless giving it a new look that augurs with the thrust spearheaded by the new leadership.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

Health and fitness fair to be held

Truck on sale

For sale are ladies handbags

For sale is toyota wish

Manufacturer of kitchen units available

For sale is mazda626

For sale are washing baskets

Cisco ccna and ccnp training


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chamisa's UK trip draws mixed feelings

17 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe farmer's escape from death's jaws

9 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leader dies in car crash

1 hr ago | 916 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs set for another bruising battle

1 hr ago | 364 Views

Rigging evidence unearthed in Harare East

1 hr ago | 422 Views

Chamisa rails Mnangagwa for rejecting open tender for ballot papers

1 hr ago | 331 Views

High Court ordered to resolve Chamisa-Khupe row urgently

1 hr ago | 371 Views

'Set up Cyber Security and Internet Court'

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Chombo going to SA for medical attention

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Government recalls fired nurses

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Man jailed for raping maid

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa is 'new face of the old order', says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa raises war veterans' pension

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Chamisa: real change possible only 'when I become president'

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Government slashes allowances for doctors, nurses

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Strategic street to be named after Tsvangirai

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa pleads for war vets support

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway perimeter fence commissioned

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urged to boycott polls

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Mark Harrison rallies behind his charges

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Exploration for diamonds in Masvingo looms

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Dangote's prospects in Zim remain on track

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZRP arrests more than 20 robbers

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chamisa's rude awakening - Hardtalk

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

3 Zanu-PF supporters granted bail

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Machazane to Marshall Dembare at Bulawayo Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Villagers recount Grace Mugabe's terror

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

ZPRA war vets snub Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Mnangagwa surrounded by criminals'

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zanu manifesto a botched attempt at party renewal

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Chamisa grilled over childish promises

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

$150 million for Command Housing

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

MDC-T infighting results in candidates deadlock

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bulawayo City will rise, says Soma-Phiri

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Dynamos refute Rahman Gumbo claims

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

WATCH: Chamisa backtracks on claims he made

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwean banks banned from trading in crypto currency

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs out to upset uneasy Dembare

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zifa election season starts

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa rallies war vets for clear victory

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zim striker to get $170 000 in outstanding bonuses, salaries

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Police bust criminal syndicates

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Jessie Majome withdraws from MDC Alliance?

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Our bad patch called Nelson, more ambitious than Satan

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mutodi duped in botched deal

8 hrs ago | 1687 Views

52 vehicles impounded by police

8 hrs ago | 2771 Views

RBZ not funding black market, says Finance Minister

8 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Govt to address war vets' concerns

8 hrs ago | 602 Views

'Loan us Soweto with all its regular people and songs,' Chiefs begging Bosso

8 hrs ago | 1939 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days