Zanu-PF members told not to abuse campaign regalia

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Harare Province has urged its members to desist from abusing the party's campaigning regalia as distribution has kicked off.The campaign trail has now set off for the ruling party following the launch of its manifesto and campaign paraphernalia last week.Zanu-PF Harare Province chairperson, Goodwills Masimirembwa said the tone has been for transparency in all the activities with the leadership stating that distribution of the campaign material should be carried to the grassroots levels.The ruling party has started distributing its regalia in all provinces and districts setting the tone to steamroll the campaign for the party's presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa.The clarion call by the ruling party is for free, fair and peaceful elections which also formed the basis of the landmark meeting between President Mnangagwa and war veterans this Friday (yesterday).Zanu-PF has adopted a new regalia that is standard and timeless giving it a new look that augurs with the thrust spearheaded by the new leadership.