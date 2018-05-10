Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa raises war veterans' pension

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has committed to increasing the allowances paid to former liberation war fighters, NewZimbabwe.com reported.

Addressing hundreds of war veterans in Harare, Friday, Mnangagwa was harangued with a litany of complaints around the just ended primary elections.

"Let me assure you that my government is committed to fulfilling its obligations to our veterans so that you can live a life of dignity.

"My government has already made a decision to increase allowances of war veterans and putting in place necessary social safety nets," Mnangagwa said to applause.

Mnangagwa, who took power after a military coup forced former President Robert Mugabe to resign last year, consistently called for the respect of the country's Constitution.

Mnangagwa paid tribute to war veterans for "resisting the devious machinations of the G40 cabal".

He called for a united front in order to rebuild the country after decades of stagnation under Mugabe.

Mnangagwa described his meeting with war veterans as a gathering of comrades with none "more important than the other."

Mnangagwa urged war veterans to play a central role in campaigning for Zanu-PF ahead of elections due in July or August.

He called for them "to go out full throttle in our huge numbers and campaign for a thunderous victory."

"We must win the hearts and minds of our people," he added.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

