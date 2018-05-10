Latest News Editor's Choice


Government recalls fired nurses

by Staff reporter
Government has recalled nurses that it had discharged from service, Health and Child Care minister David Parirenyatwa has said.

He said the health professionals have since resumed their duties.

"I would want to clarify that after the nurses had been dismissed, they were then requested to resume duty, if they wanted to. What that meant was that their conditions of service were not disturbed. In other words, there was that continuum because they resumed duty. We did not penalise them, so to speak. What just happened is, we said sign your form to resume duty and they resumed duty," said the Health minister.

He was responding to a question raised in the Senate on Thursday.

This followed the dismissal of thousands of nurses across the country last month who had downed their tools in demand of a pay hike and improved working conditions.

Source - newzimbabwe

