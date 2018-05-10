Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court ordered to resolve Chamisa-Khupe row urgently

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Supreme Court yesterday ordered the High Court to urgently resolve a feud between the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC camp and  a rival camp led by Thokozani Khupe which is insisting on using the party name and symbols.

This comes after the Chamisa-led MDC camp filed a Supreme Court application seeking to have its appeal contesting a High Court verdict which gave leeway to the Khupe camp to use the party name and symbols to be heard on an urgent basis.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba yesterday granted an order for the urgent hearing of the matter.

The matter has been set down for hearing before the Supreme Court on May 22. Advocate Thabani Mpofu appeared for the MDC and Lovemore Madhuku for Khupe.

In the application, MDC, which is represented by Thabani Mpofu, is the applicant, while Khupe, Obert Gutu and Abednico Bhebhe, are cited as respondents.

According to MDC national chairperson Morgen Komichi's affidavit, the matter had to be heard on an urgent basis because time was running out before the holding of the next elections.

"The 2018 general elections are imminent and the use by the respondents of applicant's name and symbol(s) was always going to be prejudicial to both applicant and the general conduct of the elections. Put differently, the question could not await determination on the ordinary roll otherwise any relief that would be availed at a later stage would be hollow," Komichi said.

The appeal comes after Bulawayo High Court judge Francis Bere referred the case for arbitration, following preliminary points raised by Khupe and company.

He said the court erred in making pronouncements on substantive issues which were not before it and which parties had not advanced an argument.

"The court a quo seriously misdirected itself, such misdirection amounting to an error in law, in finding at any rate that the matter before it was not urgent and so erred in failing to consider the applicable principle of time and consequence, the application of which entitled appellant to the indulgence of an expedited hearing."

Komichi said the issues raised have a serious impact on harmonised elections and should not be allowed to affect their credibility and fairness.

"That the matter must be heard on an urgent basis is beyond any doubt and the following considerations may need to be taken into account: the failed application was brought on an urgent basis and notwithstanding the finding of the court on the issue of urgency, applicant points to the misdirection in that finding as well as the acceptance by his lordship that there is an urgent dispute which requires resolution.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Court, #Chamisa, #Khupe

Comments

For sale are ladies handbags

Wanted

Academic writing services available

Plots and properties

House forsale

Stands forsale

Available is a wedding venue

Health and fitness fair to be held


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Supa Mandiwanzira moots lowering tariffs

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Mugabe son in-law's Captain claims doubted

9 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto sounds just like juvenile delusions

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's dangerous new slogan

13 mins ago | 27 Views

Mujuru mine application hits a snag

14 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa's UK trip draws mixed feelings

17 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe farmer's escape from death's jaws

25 mins ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leader dies in car crash

1 hr ago | 1107 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs set for another bruising battle

1 hr ago | 414 Views

Rigging evidence unearthed in Harare East

1 hr ago | 509 Views

Chamisa rails Mnangagwa for rejecting open tender for ballot papers

1 hr ago | 398 Views

'Set up Cyber Security and Internet Court'

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Chombo going to SA for medical attention

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Government recalls fired nurses

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Man jailed for raping maid

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa is 'new face of the old order', says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa raises war veterans' pension

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Chamisa: real change possible only 'when I become president'

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Government slashes allowances for doctors, nurses

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Strategic street to be named after Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa pleads for war vets support

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF members told not to abuse campaign regalia

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway perimeter fence commissioned

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urged to boycott polls

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mark Harrison rallies behind his charges

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Exploration for diamonds in Masvingo looms

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Dangote's prospects in Zim remain on track

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

ZRP arrests more than 20 robbers

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Chamisa's rude awakening - Hardtalk

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

3 Zanu-PF supporters granted bail

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Machazane to Marshall Dembare at Bulawayo Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Villagers recount Grace Mugabe's terror

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

ZPRA war vets snub Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

'Mnangagwa surrounded by criminals'

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu manifesto a botched attempt at party renewal

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chamisa grilled over childish promises

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

$150 million for Command Housing

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

MDC-T infighting results in candidates deadlock

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Bulawayo City will rise, says Soma-Phiri

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Dynamos refute Rahman Gumbo claims

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

WATCH: Chamisa backtracks on claims he made

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwean banks banned from trading in crypto currency

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs out to upset uneasy Dembare

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zifa election season starts

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa rallies war vets for clear victory

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zim striker to get $170 000 in outstanding bonuses, salaries

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Police bust criminal syndicates

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Jessie Majome withdraws from MDC Alliance?

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Our bad patch called Nelson, more ambitious than Satan

2 hrs ago | 151 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days