Zanu-PF bigwigs set for another bruising battle

ZANU-PF bigwigs are set for another bruising battle in the ruling party's primary elections rerun set for next Monday.

The spotlight would be on Mashonaland West where poll reruns will be held in six constituencies out of the province's 22 seats.

All in all, repeat polls will be held in 14 constituencies of which six are in Mashonaland West - the home province of former president Robert Mugabe who is ranting and raving over his forced resignation in November last year.

Mugabe is now linked to a new political outfit National Patriotic Front (NPF), led by retired brigadier general Ambrose Mutinhiri, who resigned as Member of Parliament for Marondera West, last month.

Ironically, Mugabe's home province has the highest number of constituencies set for reruns after it registered the highest number of complaints during the chaotic party primaries held a fortnight ago.

In Chegutu West (Mashonaland West), scenes that could make for a blockbuster Hollywood movie erupted.

This was after sitting MP Dexter Nduna got himself in trouble with the law after he allegedly fired a volley of bullets into the air to scare away opponents during a heated stand-off.

Yesterday, Nduna told the Daily News that he was looking forward to victory next week now that the Zanu-PF commissariat is looking more organised than before.

Nduna was adamant that the party's commissariat department, led by retired brigadier general Engelbert Rugeje was largely to blame for the mayhem that impaired Zanu-PF's already soiled reputation after it failed to properly organise the first elections.

"There was a false start. The reason for this was due to poor administration from the commissariat department. The voting started late and the next day people didn't turn up — that is why the figures (of people who voted) dropped as compared to 2013," said Nduna.

"Chegutu has 384 cells, and we have 19 200 registered Zanu-PF voters out of about 23 000 registered voters. For the first day, we were targeting 10 000 voters. By the time people got to the polling station, there was no material to use for voting. I think the situation is now better. We are now going to have five voting centres per ward.

"For me, it's a delayed match. The people of Chegutu want me to finish my mandate. I have done a lot of things, including the refurbishment of roads," he added.

Still in Mashonaland West, another bruising battle is set for Norton, where war veterans' leader Christopher Mutsvangwa is spewing unbridled bile, alleging the first polls were rigged.

Another interesting encounter would be in Chegutu East, where four poling agents of youthful parliamentary aspirant, Vengai Musengi, were allegedly poisoned by their opponents during the first round.

Other tricky duels are expected in Zvimba South, where flamboyant businessman Philip Chiyangwa is contesting followed by Makonde and Zvimba North — all in Mashonaland West.

In Harare Provinces, reruns will be held in Harare South, Glen View South, Kambuzuma and Glen View North.

In Harare, the hottest contest is likely to be in Harare South where Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association spokesperson Douglas Mahiya will battle it out against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's nephew, Tongai.

In Manicaland, reruns will be held in Buhera West and Chipinge Central, while the remaining two constituencies are in Mashonaland Central (Shamva South and Shamva North).

