Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe farmer's escape from death's jaws

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
AFTER spending 80 years on the same farm, building a school that the late Defence minister Moven Mahachi once attended, the Smart family thought nothing would uproot them from this property they had grown to call home.

After all, they had voluntarily surrendered three other farms at the height of Zimbabwe's chaotic and violent land reform programme when thousands of white farmers violently lost vast tracts of land to locals. Some were maimed, while others were killed. But just when everyone thought the land grabs were now a thing of the past, all hell broke loose last year when a man of the cloth, Bishop Trevor Manhanga, invaded Lesbury Estates demanding that they pack their bags and vacate.

This week the Zimbabwe Independent drove to Lesbury Estates in Rusape and spoke to Rob Smart (71) and his 40-year old son Darren, who missed out on the tobacco season, but managed to grow potatoes. Rob's father Roy, who is now late, first settled on the property in 1938. For a country with a checkered history of human and property rights violations, theirs is somewhat a miraculous story of purpose and unity.

"In August we were parked outside talking to our chief (Tandi), the community and our workers and all of a sudden a guy who was hired started firing at us, in broad daylight about 10 metres away and luckily none of us were hurt," Darren Smart said.

"The community was very angry and no one ran away. They confronted that man and said if you're gonna shoot anybody, you will have to shoot all of us. It was a frightening time and we tried hiding behind the community. Eventually this guy who was shooting at us realised that he is not gonna get anyone and we reported it to the police."

While many were at home on Workers' Day, the Smarts, who nearly lost their lives and only farm to Manhanga, were busy working on their crop and trying to pick up the pieces. Rob and his family returned on December 21 to ululations and tears of joy from former workers and their families who had also been kicked out.

According to Darren Smart, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was then Vice-President, took a personal interest in Smart's violent eviction, while at an investment conference in Johannesburg when news broke out that the tobacco farmer had lost his farm to a Zanu-PF-associated cleric.

Investors fretted and Mnangagwa, who had painstakingly assured them of investment security, was left with egg on his face.

Mnangagwa was to later become President after long-time leader Robert Mugabe was toppled last November in a military coup that made international headlines. Farm grabs and threats of taking over foreign-owned companies had become the epitome of Mugabe's rule under the guise of correcting historical legacy issues. Agriculture, which used to be the backbone of the economy employing more workers than any other sector, floundered.

During the land reform programme, white farmers complained Mugabe's cronies used state security forces to kick them off their farms, sometimes in the middle of harvesting. A number were killed in the process.

"Before we were kicked-off, we were growing 60 hectares of tobacco and another 70 hectares of maize and we were planning of another 80 hectares of tobacco this season and also boosting the maize production up to another 100 hectares. Previous to that we used to do 200 hectares of tobacco and another 220 hectares of maize when we had the other farms. We lost a lot of tobacco and maize because we were grading at the time," Darren Smart said.

"In picking up the pieces it's been difficult, but the main thing is that we are back. The government, the police and the military have been extremely helpful and they have helped us get back here. The community is over the moon, Chief Tandi is happy and the school is operating again. The school has 225 pupils and the parents working here can get some income. We are slowly retooling and getting everything back to normal."

With elections beckoning, the Smart family says Zimbabwe needs a leader who brings peace and stability. "I think it doesn't matter who wins, I think people just want peace, stability and jobs. We just want to continue moving. I think Zimbabwe's agriculture needs a lot of investment and trust to move forward," Darren said.

In December, Agriculture minister Perrence Shiri ordered illegal occupiers of farms to vacate the land immediately, a move that could ultimately see some white farmers, who say they were unfairly evicted, return to farming.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the independnet
More on: #Farmer, #Jaws, #Escape

Comments

For sale are ladies handbags

Isuzuki boat on sale

Academic writing services available

1 acre with a cottage

Mother's day menu special

Health and fitness fair to be held

Available is a wedding venue

Luxury coaches ava for bookings


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

PSL results, Bosso held

1 hr ago | 554 Views

BBC became a Mnangagwa international campaigning agency?

1 hr ago | 759 Views

Zim should brace for a Kenyatta-Odinga 'Handshake' after polls

1 hr ago | 479 Views

Chamisa's war on women

1 hr ago | 462 Views

Zimbabwe education system need revamp

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira moots lowering tariffs

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mugabe son in-law's Captain claims doubted

2 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto sounds just like juvenile delusions

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa's dangerous new slogan

2 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Mujuru mine application hits a snag

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Chamisa's UK trip draws mixed feelings

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leader dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs set for another bruising battle

3 hrs ago | 593 Views

Rigging evidence unearthed in Harare East

3 hrs ago | 816 Views

Chamisa rails Mnangagwa for rejecting open tender for ballot papers

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

High Court ordered to resolve Chamisa-Khupe row urgently

3 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chombo going to SA for medical attention

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Government recalls fired nurses

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Man jailed for raping maid

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mnangagwa is 'new face of the old order', says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa raises war veterans' pension

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Chamisa: real change possible only 'when I become president'

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Government slashes allowances for doctors, nurses

4 hrs ago | 447 Views

Strategic street to be named after Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway perimeter fence commissioned

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urged to boycott polls

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

Exploration for diamonds in Masvingo looms

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chamisa's rude awakening - Hardtalk

4 hrs ago | 656 Views

Villagers recount Grace Mugabe's terror

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

ZPRA war vets snub Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

'Mnangagwa surrounded by criminals'

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chamisa grilled over childish promises

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

MDC-T infighting results in candidates deadlock

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

WATCH: Chamisa backtracks on claims he made

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zimbabwean banks banned from trading in crypto currency

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Fake news?:- Zim striker to get $170 000 in outstanding bonuses, salaries

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Jessie Majome withdraws from MDC Alliance?

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Our bad patch called Nelson, more ambitious than Satan

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mutodi duped in botched deal

10 hrs ago | 1778 Views

52 vehicles impounded by police

10 hrs ago | 2981 Views

RBZ not funding black market, says Finance Minister

10 hrs ago | 1490 Views

'Loan us Soweto with all its regular people and songs,' Chiefs begging Bosso

10 hrs ago | 2058 Views

2018 elections are about restoring international relations, says Charamba

11 hrs ago | 651 Views

War veterans endorse Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 782 Views

Zimbabwe is open for business - a reality

19 hrs ago | 1702 Views

TB Joshua slams "Dirty Money" in the Church

20 hrs ago | 2917 Views

Fresh tension between gvt and doctors

20 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Zanu-PF official evicts widow to pave way for girlfriend

20 hrs ago | 3359 Views

ZIPRA cadres demand ZAPU properties

22 hrs ago | 1763 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days