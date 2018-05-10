Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe son in-law's Captain claims doubted

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
STRONG doubts have emerged over claims by Air Zimbabwe's former chief operating officer Simba Chikore (also known as Simba Mutsahuni) that he is a full aviation captain who flew over 7 000 hours at Qatar Airways and AirZim.

In a recent interview with The Standard, Chikore revealed that he had over 7 000 hours of flying and was one of the youngest captains who were short-listed by Qatar Airways when he joined the airline.

"I was sitting there reading a newspaper and there was Qatar Airways employing pilots and that is the week I was supposed to come to Zimbabwe. Surprisingly, they had called me to say stay longer. I knew I was not ready for this and I took a book that I thought they were going to use during the interviews," Chikore said in an interview.
 
"I read the book for the whole week. I went to the hotel where Qatar Airways were doing the interviews, it was on a Monday and I asked if I could be allowed to come on Friday. I said I was not ready. They agreed. I was the youngest and the only black captain there and everyone was in their late 40s and they were looking at me saying what are you doing here?

"When I walked in for my interview, I was asked what aircraft do you want to fly, the 737 or the airbus 320 or the Boeing 777 and I said I have only flown the 777 but I would be happy to take any plane you assign me to. That is how I joined Qatar Airways flying the 777. Now I have over 7 000 hours on the 777 alone."

However, information gathered from aviation industry sources at AirZim and Qatar Airways has cast doubt on Chikore's claim that he has ever flown as a captain in Zimbabwe and the peninsular Arab country. "He was never captain anywhere! He could not possibly have accumulated 7 000hrs on the B777. He was there as a first officer. He was tested for command on the 777 and failed. So he never made it past first officer on any aircraft," a source said.

Commenting on Chikore's appointment as COO, the sources said this position did not exist within AirZim and was only created to accommodate former president Robert Mugabe's son-in-law. Chikore is married to Mugabe's daughter Bona.
Efforts to get comment from Chikore were in vain.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the independent

Comments

Academic writing services available

Mother's day menu special

200m2 stand cowdray park

Health and fitness fair to be held

Manufacturer of kitchen units available

For sale are ladies handbags

Isuzuki boat on sale

John deere tractor for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

PSL results, Bosso held

3 hrs ago | 1211 Views

BBC became a Mnangagwa international campaigning agency?

3 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Zim should brace for a Kenyatta-Odinga 'Handshake' after polls

3 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Chamisa's war on women

3 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Zimbabwe education system need revamp

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira moots lowering tariffs

4 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto sounds just like juvenile delusions

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa's dangerous new slogan

4 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Mujuru mine application hits a snag

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chamisa's UK trip draws mixed feelings

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe farmer's escape from death's jaws

4 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leader dies in car crash

5 hrs ago | 4438 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs set for another bruising battle

5 hrs ago | 797 Views

Rigging evidence unearthed in Harare East

5 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Chamisa rails Mnangagwa for rejecting open tender for ballot papers

5 hrs ago | 788 Views

High Court ordered to resolve Chamisa-Khupe row urgently

5 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Chombo going to SA for medical attention

5 hrs ago | 528 Views

Government recalls fired nurses

5 hrs ago | 608 Views

Man jailed for raping maid

5 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mnangagwa is 'new face of the old order', says Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa raises war veterans' pension

5 hrs ago | 522 Views

Chamisa: real change possible only 'when I become president'

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

Government slashes allowances for doctors, nurses

5 hrs ago | 783 Views

Strategic street to be named after Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway perimeter fence commissioned

6 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urged to boycott polls

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

Exploration for diamonds in Masvingo looms

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chamisa's rude awakening - Hardtalk

6 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Villagers recount Grace Mugabe's terror

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

ZPRA war vets snub Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

'Mnangagwa surrounded by criminals'

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa grilled over childish promises

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

MDC-T infighting results in candidates deadlock

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

WATCH: Chamisa backtracks on claims he made

6 hrs ago | 852 Views

Zimbabwean banks banned from trading in crypto currency

6 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake news?:- Zim striker to get $170 000 in outstanding bonuses, salaries

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

Jessie Majome withdraws from MDC Alliance?

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

Our bad patch called Nelson, more ambitious than Satan

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mutodi duped in botched deal

12 hrs ago | 1835 Views

52 vehicles impounded by police

12 hrs ago | 3189 Views

RBZ not funding black market, says Finance Minister

12 hrs ago | 1547 Views

'Loan us Soweto with all its regular people and songs,' Chiefs begging Bosso

12 hrs ago | 2145 Views

2018 elections are about restoring international relations, says Charamba

13 hrs ago | 664 Views

War veterans endorse Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 784 Views

Zimbabwe is open for business - a reality

21 hrs ago | 1718 Views

TB Joshua slams "Dirty Money" in the Church

21 hrs ago | 3191 Views

Fresh tension between gvt and doctors

22 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Zanu-PF official evicts widow to pave way for girlfriend

22 hrs ago | 3607 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days