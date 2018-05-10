Man hires armed soldiers to rob gold mine

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 33-year-old Shurugwi man reportedly hired six armed members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) stationed at Gunia fowl army base who allegedly robbed a Shurugwi gold mine of its ore last Sunday.Sources close to investigations allege that Jacob Badza (33) the ring leader connived with Reality Mazanga, Gilmore Mudzimurega, Kholwani Ndlovu, Alois Chiwodza, Tedius Muzararikwa and Private chifodya clad in military gear stormed Top Up gold mine and assaulted mine workers accusing them of stealing gold ore before robbing them of 40-50 bags of ore."Badza allegedly hired six soldiers and a truck before going to the mine where they assaulted mine workers and forced them to load 40-50 bags of gold ore at gun point in a hired Toyata Dyna truck belonging to Johane Goredema (22)," revealed the source.Meanwhile on Wednesday Jacob Badza was arrested following a tip off and implicated the soldiers who were not found in at their working as they were said to be on time off.Badza reportedly was sent to Shurugwi magistrate court where he was remanded in custody and the magistrate instructed the police to ensure that the accused soldiers are brought to court under C.R.B 347/18.