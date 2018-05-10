Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man hires armed soldiers to rob gold mine

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A 33-year-old Shurugwi man reportedly hired six armed members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) stationed at Gunia fowl army base who allegedly robbed a Shurugwi gold mine of its ore last Sunday.

Sources close to investigations allege that Jacob Badza (33) the ring leader connived with Reality Mazanga, Gilmore Mudzimurega, Kholwani Ndlovu, Alois Chiwodza, Tedius Muzararikwa and Private chifodya clad in military gear stormed Top Up gold mine and assaulted mine workers accusing them of stealing gold ore before robbing them of 40-50 bags of ore.

"Badza allegedly hired six soldiers and a truck before going to the mine where they assaulted mine workers and forced them to load 40-50 bags of gold ore at gun point in a hired Toyata Dyna truck belonging to Johane Goredema (22)," revealed the source.

Meanwhile on Wednesday Jacob Badza was arrested following a tip off and implicated the soldiers who were not found in at their working as they were said to be on time off.

Badza reportedly was sent to Shurugwi magistrate court where he was remanded in custody and the magistrate instructed the police to ensure that the accused soldiers are brought to court under C.R.B 347/18.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

For sale is mazda demio

Wanted

Health and fitness fair to be held

For sale are ladies handbags

Large bundles of thatching grass for sale

Leister hand extrusion plastic welder type fusion 2 new

Truck on sale

Available is a wedding venue


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chamisa push gathers steam

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa lines up MEGA rallies

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Khupe launches 'BEST' poll manifesto

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa's power retention scheme ruinous

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Fuel prices skyrocket

7 mins ago | 8 Views

ZEC put on the spot over soldiers

7 mins ago | 11 Views

Makamba Busha hits campaign trail

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Obert Mpofu accused of dividing Chief Khayisa Ndiweni's family

9 mins ago | 17 Views

Lupane University relocation delayed again

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Mutsvangwa pulls poll shocker

11 mins ago | 50 Views

Grace Mugabe's troubles deepen

11 mins ago | 30 Views

'Zimbos in diaspora should only come after I have won elections,' says Chamisa

12 mins ago | 19 Views

ZEC boss digs in on ballot

13 mins ago | 12 Views

No re-runs in Midlands province

14 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa exposed to world condemnation

14 mins ago | 18 Views

Bride-biting crocodile killed

15 mins ago | 19 Views

Matabeleland politics and the tale of two failed professors

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Matabeleland politics and the tale of two failed professors

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Lodger kicks out landlord from house

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Zuze out to make an impression against Chiefs

18 mins ago | 3 Views

Amini starts City stint on a positive note

19 mins ago | 7 Views

Zipra operations in Mashonaland

19 mins ago | 18 Views

$730m Lupane mining deal gets underway

20 mins ago | 13 Views

Cont tells Majaivana not to come back

20 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa sets sights on Mugabe's farms

21 mins ago | 20 Views

New curriculum text books scarce

22 mins ago | 10 Views

Candidates to get voters roll

23 mins ago | 13 Views

RBZ optimistic on price stabilisation

24 mins ago | 13 Views

Bosso confuse Madinda

24 mins ago | 18 Views

May real MDC-T please stand up?

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Chamisa: From BBC to Alice in Wonderland

26 mins ago | 26 Views

Taibu fires back!

27 mins ago | 28 Views

If Mutsvangwa wins Norton, ballots will have been stuffed- Ruhanya

1 hr ago | 528 Views

MDC Women Assembly Mother's Day message

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

'AFM in leadership vacuum'

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Beer shortages relief for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 955 Views

Prophet Makandiwa gives Ramaphosa prophecy

3 hrs ago | 1848 Views

The untold story of ZAPU and the late VP Nkomo

3 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Teachers in make or break meeting

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

Mnangagwa to name and shame land barons

4 hrs ago | 793 Views

New law shakes up parastatals

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

'Heaven-bound' Prophet Makandiwa insists

4 hrs ago | 677 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe gets $400m to ease cash crisis

4 hrs ago | 918 Views

'Zanu-PF has solid resource base,' says Mpofu

5 hrs ago | 516 Views

Chamisa's BBC HardTalk performance made vote-rigging, murderous ED look 'mature, responsible and wise'!

13 hrs ago | 4341 Views

Zanu pf is not a party but a gang

14 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Hastings is set to roar into cultural life and buzz in three weeks' time

14 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zimbabwe has 'stable political environment,' says Zulu - rubbish, cannot even hold free elections

14 hrs ago | 897 Views

PSL results, Bosso held

20 hrs ago | 2734 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days