If Mutsvangwa wins Norton, ballots will have been stuffed- Ruhanya

A Political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya has said if Christopher Mutsvangwa wins the Norton constituency in this year's election, the ballots will have been stuffed.This comes after the candidate who had won the primary elections against Mutsvangwa withdrew his candidature following an order for rerun."If ZANU PF Christopher Mustvangwa wins Norton in the July elections then surely ballots will have been stuffed or the pre-voting ballot allegation is FACT. How will it be, it cant. To replace a person through force who beat Mutsvangwa more than 1000 times and expect to win a poll in that constituency is asking for too much," Ruhanya said.