Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Taibu fires back!

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TATENDA TAIBU reckons Zimbabwe Cricket did him a favour by firing him as the convenor of selectors.

Speaking for the first time since Zimbabwe Cricket fired him and the entire Chevron technical team, the former national team skipper revealed that he was already fed up with ZC's poor administration.

"Let me start by clarifying a few things," said Taibu in an interview from his adopted England base.

"First of all I did not return to Zimbabwe Cricket per se, but asked for a short contract as my intention was to observe how cricket was being run, identify how I can help and then decide if it was worth uprooting my entire family and moving back home for.

"As far as I am concerned, I did all that and luckily for me that decision, on whether or not to move back home, was taken away from me."

Taibu said his departure is ZC's lose.

"They lost me, Heath Streak and all the other people who have either not applied or re-applied for the vacant coaching jobs. Zimbabwe Cricket came to me because they know I am good at what I do and I am not apologetic about that.

"If I am not wanted at Zimbabwe Cricket, then I will go to where I am wanted. It is just a matter of a phone call to the right people, to get the ball rolling, I will be back on top," he said.

The 34-year-old Taibu also distanced himself from the country's failure to qualify for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, revealing that his wings were clipped in the build up to the tournament.

"We can beat around the bush all we want, but the truth of the matter is that ZC is as much to blame for the teams' failure to qualify for the world cup as the players," he charged.

"There are so many things that occurred in the run-up to that tournament that people are simply not aware of. For one, I was no longer convenor of selectors by the time the qualifiers begun.

"The board had asked former MD Faisal Hasnain to inform me that I was no longer selector, handing over all powers to Heath Streak.

"It didn't help matters either because Streak already had a heavy load of acting as selector and coach, but I believe there was also pressure from the board to select some players with Cephas Zhuwao being one of them.

"He is a phenomenal striker of the ball, but that is where it ends. He is one-dimensional and should not have been in that squad. Also, the players went on strike over non-payment of allowances the day before the West Indies game."

However, Taibu maintains he has no ill will towards Zimbabwe Cricket.

"Don't get me wrong, there is no bad blood between me and the board," he said.

"I am owed some money, they have assured me that I will get it. I have since returned home (UK) to spend some time with the family and work on finalising my book," he said..

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Taibu, #Cricket

Comments

Burnside 3acre forsale

Nissan x trail on sale

For sale are ladies handbags

Academic writing services available

Manufacturer of kitchen units available

For sale are washing baskets

For sale is mazda demio

Toyota prado on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

War Veterans and the new dispensation

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Mujuru vows to destroy Zanu-PF’s stronghold

2 hrs ago | 847 Views

Pastor finds wife in bed with lover, does a Grace Mugabe on her

2 hrs ago | 1585 Views

War vets demand exemption from tollgate and parking fees

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

2 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Mnangagwa lines up MEGA rallies

2 hrs ago | 981 Views

Khupe launches 'BEST' poll manifesto

2 hrs ago | 709 Views

Mnangagwa's power retention scheme ruinous

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Fuel prices skyrocket

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

ZEC put on the spot over soldiers

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Makamba Busha hits campaign trail

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Obert Mpofu accused of dividing Chief Khayisa Ndiweni's family

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Lupane University relocation delayed again

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mutsvangwa pulls poll shocker

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

Grace Mugabe's troubles deepen

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

'Zimbos in diaspora should only come after I have won elections,' says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

ZEC boss digs in on ballot

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

No re-runs in Midlands province

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Chamisa exposed to world condemnation

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bride-biting crocodile killed

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Matabeleland politics and the tale of two failed professors

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Matabeleland politics and the tale of two failed professors

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Lodger kicks out landlord from house

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zuze out to make an impression against Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Amini starts City stint on a positive note

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zipra operations in Mashonaland

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

$730m Lupane mining deal gets underway

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Cont tells Majaivana not to come back

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mnangagwa sets sights on Mugabe's farms

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

New curriculum text books scarce

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Candidates to get voters roll

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

RBZ optimistic on price stabilisation

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bosso confuse Madinda

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

May real MDC-T please stand up?

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Chamisa: From BBC to Alice in Wonderland

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

If Mutsvangwa wins Norton, ballots will have been stuffed- Ruhanya

4 hrs ago | 662 Views

MDC Women Assembly Mother's Day message

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

'AFM in leadership vacuum'

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Beer shortages relief for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Man hires armed soldiers to rob gold mine

5 hrs ago | 952 Views

Prophet Makandiwa gives Ramaphosa prophecy

6 hrs ago | 2255 Views

The untold story of ZAPU and the late VP Nkomo

6 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Teachers in make or break meeting

6 hrs ago | 531 Views

Mnangagwa to name and shame land barons

6 hrs ago | 958 Views

New law shakes up parastatals

6 hrs ago | 673 Views

'Heaven-bound' Prophet Makandiwa insists

6 hrs ago | 794 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe gets $400m to ease cash crisis

7 hrs ago | 1072 Views

'Zanu-PF has solid resource base,' says Mpofu

8 hrs ago | 584 Views

Chamisa's BBC HardTalk performance made vote-rigging, murderous ED look 'mature, responsible and wise'!

16 hrs ago | 4802 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days