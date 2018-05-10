Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cont tells Majaivana not to come back

by Staff rpeorter
3 hrs ago | Views
AFTER the euphoria that gripped Zimbabwe after Chimurenga musician Thomas Mapfumo's visit, arts doyen Cont Mhlanga has said that self-exiled music star Lovemore Majaivana should not be swayed by those asking him to give a similar performance in the City of Kings, as people in Bulawayo were bound to disappoint him.

Mapfumo's gig, which saw the Glamis Arena vibrating with the sounds of Mukanya's famed Chimurenga tunes, reignited hopes that perhaps Bulawayo music's most famous son could also perhaps return to give Bulawayo a live taste of his own timeless tunes.

However, if Mhlanga was to have it his way, Bulawayo music lovers will have to feast their eyes and ears on grainy YouTube videos and old recordings to satisfy their Majaivana cravings.

Because of their less than stellar reputation of supporting their own, he believes that they are bound to break his heart if he ever decided to listen to the clamours of those that are now saying Bulawayo deserves at least one more dance with the man who was born Lovemore Tshuma before his nimble feet earned him the nickname the Majaivana.

"Majaivana shouldn't come back. Why did people wait for Mapfumo to come to Zimbabwe before suggesting that Majaivana also comes and perform? If they really wanted him to perform here they should have simply got him here before Mapfumo's gig was even thought of.

"People forget that when Mapfumo left Zimbabwe he was getting great crowds and support at his gigs. Was Majaivana getting the same in Bulawayo when he left? When he was singing saying no matter how well he sings people don't see him or write about him in newspapers, where was the support? Have you ever heard Mapfumo complaining of a lack of support?" Mhlanga said in an interview with Sunday Life last week.

Years after he stopped being active on the music scene, Majaivana is still the darling of city music lovers for his ability to capture everyday life in the City of Kings. Songs like Umoya Wami, for example, found Majaivana at his Bulawayo loving best, as he sang about his desire to be once again return to the dust of Bulawayo, taking in the sights and sounds of the city's smoke filled skies at a time when the city's industries were still vibrant.

On Mkhwenyana, Majaivana humorously sang about his love for the love of simple township life, as the Makokoba-bred musician came to terms with the financial complications that come with crossing the western and eastern suburb divide that defines the city.

Almost two decades after he turned his back on Bulawayo it is hard to believe that Majaivana is still the same man who sang so passionately about the city in those tunes.

"If Majaivana came back and performed for free at McDonald Hall, he would struggle to fill it up. That's how bad the problem is with the people of Bulawayo. They don't support their own and they never have. Instead they claim you then criticise you.

"If I was Majaivana and I was sitting at home there in the United States I would be asking myself why I would return to Bulawayo when Jeys Marabini and Sandra Ndebele can't get a decent crowd at the City Hall?" said Mhlanga.

Majaivana seemed to have shut the door on any possible return to the world of music in 2009.

"I am not a musician anymore and so I would appreciate it if you would leave me alone. I now live a different life . . . thank you," he said as he hung up on the then Saturday Trends, effectively shutting the door on any talk of a comeback album.

It is with this in mind that Mhlanga believes that comparisons to Mapfumo are misguided.

"Mapfumo is touring Europe and performing in America. Whenever artistes go to that country Mapfumo features in the gig but have you ever heard Bulawayo artistes looking to work with Majaivana whenever they tour the United States or Canada? That's when you see that the problem is bigger than Majaivana.

"We're now living in a global village and if there's a Majaivana gig in Canada we expect to see bumper crowds because there're a lot of people from Bulawayo in that country. Let them organise a Majaivana gig there first. Surely if you can organise a successful gig in Canada then logically one in Bulawayo will be similarly successful," said Mhlanga.

Mapfumo, Mhlanga said, had come because his fans had shown a willingness to bring their icon back home.

"For someone to promote your show it means they're your fan and are prepared to pay top dollar to see you come perform. Who's ready to do that for Majaivana in Bulawayo? We can't listen to people on WhatsApp who we're not sure will even attend that gig," said Mhlanga.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Mhlanga, #Majaivana,

Comments

For sale is toyota wish

House forsale

Large bundles of thatching grass for sale

Leister hand extrusion plastic welder type fusion 2 new

1 acre stand woodville

Plots and properties

Comforter on sale

Available is a wedding venue


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

War Veterans and the new dispensation

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Mujuru vows to destroy Zanu-PF’s stronghold

2 hrs ago | 886 Views

Pastor finds wife in bed with lover, does a Grace Mugabe on her

2 hrs ago | 1646 Views

War vets demand exemption from tollgate and parking fees

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

2 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Mnangagwa lines up MEGA rallies

3 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Khupe launches 'BEST' poll manifesto

3 hrs ago | 740 Views

Mnangagwa's power retention scheme ruinous

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Fuel prices skyrocket

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

ZEC put on the spot over soldiers

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Makamba Busha hits campaign trail

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Obert Mpofu accused of dividing Chief Khayisa Ndiweni's family

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Lupane University relocation delayed again

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mutsvangwa pulls poll shocker

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

Grace Mugabe's troubles deepen

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

'Zimbos in diaspora should only come after I have won elections,' says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

ZEC boss digs in on ballot

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

No re-runs in Midlands province

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chamisa exposed to world condemnation

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bride-biting crocodile killed

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Matabeleland politics and the tale of two failed professors

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Matabeleland politics and the tale of two failed professors

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Lodger kicks out landlord from house

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zuze out to make an impression against Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Amini starts City stint on a positive note

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zipra operations in Mashonaland

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

$730m Lupane mining deal gets underway

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa sets sights on Mugabe's farms

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

New curriculum text books scarce

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Candidates to get voters roll

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

RBZ optimistic on price stabilisation

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bosso confuse Madinda

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

May real MDC-T please stand up?

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chamisa: From BBC to Alice in Wonderland

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Taibu fires back!

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

If Mutsvangwa wins Norton, ballots will have been stuffed- Ruhanya

4 hrs ago | 664 Views

MDC Women Assembly Mother's Day message

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

'AFM in leadership vacuum'

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

Beer shortages relief for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Man hires armed soldiers to rob gold mine

5 hrs ago | 968 Views

Prophet Makandiwa gives Ramaphosa prophecy

6 hrs ago | 2278 Views

The untold story of ZAPU and the late VP Nkomo

6 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Teachers in make or break meeting

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mnangagwa to name and shame land barons

6 hrs ago | 962 Views

New law shakes up parastatals

7 hrs ago | 677 Views

'Heaven-bound' Prophet Makandiwa insists

7 hrs ago | 799 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe gets $400m to ease cash crisis

7 hrs ago | 1077 Views

'Zanu-PF has solid resource base,' says Mpofu

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Chamisa's BBC HardTalk performance made vote-rigging, murderous ED look 'mature, responsible and wise'!

16 hrs ago | 4818 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days