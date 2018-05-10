Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lodger kicks out landlord from house

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
IN a rather unusual turn of events, a home owner in the affluent suburb of Hillside in Bulawayo has been evicted from her property by a tenant.

Ms Beauty Pirikisi, her two brothers and daughter have since last Wednesday been living in the open, following the incident, where the tenant Ms Yenzani Sibanda vehemently refused to vacate the house. The matter will, however, soon be heard in a court of law, where Miss Pirikisi has since filed court documents to have Ms Sibanda vacate the house.

Ms Pirikisi filed the documents through her lawyer, Mrs Doreen Vundla-Phulu of Phulu, Vundla and Partners, after she was evicted from her home by the Messenger of Court last Wednesday. Mrs Vundla-Phulu confirmed that papers showed that Ms Pirikisi was the rightful owner of the house.

Ms Sibanda has also been accused of hiring thugs to terrorise Ms Pirikisi and her family to leave the property, allegedly threatening that she was a political heavyweight who is untouchable.

"She says she is untouchable. There is also a man by the name Mutangi, who always threatens us as well. He comes here almost every evening and leaves around 11pm. He says he is married to Ms Sibanda and has ways of getting rid of us. This is really a strange encounter; it is very ironic to say the least. It has drained us of so much energy to be honest," said Ms Pirikisi, before narrating her ordeal.

"The tenant occupied the house, after we asked a family friend to find a trustworthy tenant, as we were relocating to Harare.

She has been occupying the house since September 2017. In December 2017 I came down to Bulawayo and requested to see her. I also told her I had intentions of returning to Bulawayo and gave her a notice to vacate the house, we both agreed and there are documents to that effect, which she signed. I gave her three months notice as stipulated and she was supposed to move out by 31 March this year but didn't," said Ms Pirikisi.

Sunday News saw the copies of the agreements. She said when she arrived in Bulawayo on 4 April this year, she was surprised to find her still occupying the house.

"There were kids in the house and she wasn't there. After they informed her of my presence she came with a group of people purporting to be Zanu-PF members, chanting slogans and threatening us. All this happened in the evening and we were forced to scurry for cover and found temporary refuge at my uncle's place in Nketa suburb," she said.

Ms Pirikisi said she could not fathom what had transpired and was left in a state of shock and only managed to report the matter to the police on 6 April.

"I only managed to place a report on the 6th, after I gathered courage and strength from that encounter. My property had also arrived from Harare by means of the railways so I couldn't afford to pay storage and I had to get it home. Because of what had happened I sought the assistance of the police, who were not so helpful.

"They somewhat seemed not to want to get involved but only said they would create a platform for communication between me and the tenant, which they did. And again a vehicle full of thugs came to the house chanting slogans and threatening us.

The police preferred not to involve themselves and on that night we just braved the situation and slept outside our house," she said.

Ms Pirikisi said she made another report the following morning, where police then intervened.

"She let us into the house, as we already had property in one of the rooms, while she was occupying the house. We tried to fit in and wanted to at least talk to her (Ms Sibanda) but she refused. If she had nowhere to go she could have easily reached out to me and asked for a grace period and not do what she has done," said Ms Pirikisi.

She also said Ms Sibanda was in rental arrears as well. Sunday News is in possession of copies of the signed lease agreement, as well as the termination of the lease.

"What is surprising is that she signed the papers in acknowledgement of the situation but now she has taken a different path," said Ms Pirikisi.

Ms Sibanda could not be reached for comment as her phone continuously rang without being picked. In an almost similar incident a family from Bulawayo's Richmond suburb endured weeks of harsh weather conditions, after being evicted from the house it had been occupying for the past 25 years.

The family comprising seven people was evicted from the property early this month, in what is believed to be a long standing estate wrangle with a property managing firm. In an interview, Mrs Shupikai Mercy Chasi (69) said the family moved into the house in 1995 and has been there carrying out various repairs and renovations on the property. The family has since found accommodation elsewhere.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Lodger, #Landlord, #House

Comments

Nissan atlas on sale

Wanted

Mother's day menu special

Burnside 3acre forsale

Leister hand extrusion plastic welder type fusion 2 new

Available is a wedding venue

Large bundles of thatching grass for sale

Kitchen unit on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

War Veterans and the new dispensation

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Mujuru vows to destroy Zanu-PF’s stronghold

2 hrs ago | 882 Views

Pastor finds wife in bed with lover, does a Grace Mugabe on her

2 hrs ago | 1646 Views

War vets demand exemption from tollgate and parking fees

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

2 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Mnangagwa lines up MEGA rallies

2 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Khupe launches 'BEST' poll manifesto

3 hrs ago | 737 Views

Mnangagwa's power retention scheme ruinous

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Fuel prices skyrocket

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

ZEC put on the spot over soldiers

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Makamba Busha hits campaign trail

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Obert Mpofu accused of dividing Chief Khayisa Ndiweni's family

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Lupane University relocation delayed again

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mutsvangwa pulls poll shocker

3 hrs ago | 541 Views

Grace Mugabe's troubles deepen

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Zimbos in diaspora should only come after I have won elections,' says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

ZEC boss digs in on ballot

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

No re-runs in Midlands province

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chamisa exposed to world condemnation

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Bride-biting crocodile killed

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Matabeleland politics and the tale of two failed professors

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Matabeleland politics and the tale of two failed professors

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zuze out to make an impression against Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Amini starts City stint on a positive note

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zipra operations in Mashonaland

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

$730m Lupane mining deal gets underway

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Cont tells Majaivana not to come back

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa sets sights on Mugabe's farms

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

New curriculum text books scarce

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Candidates to get voters roll

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

RBZ optimistic on price stabilisation

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bosso confuse Madinda

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

May real MDC-T please stand up?

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chamisa: From BBC to Alice in Wonderland

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Taibu fires back!

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

If Mutsvangwa wins Norton, ballots will have been stuffed- Ruhanya

4 hrs ago | 664 Views

MDC Women Assembly Mother's Day message

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

'AFM in leadership vacuum'

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

Beer shortages relief for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Man hires armed soldiers to rob gold mine

5 hrs ago | 966 Views

Prophet Makandiwa gives Ramaphosa prophecy

6 hrs ago | 2275 Views

The untold story of ZAPU and the late VP Nkomo

6 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Teachers in make or break meeting

6 hrs ago | 531 Views

Mnangagwa to name and shame land barons

6 hrs ago | 962 Views

New law shakes up parastatals

7 hrs ago | 677 Views

'Heaven-bound' Prophet Makandiwa insists

7 hrs ago | 799 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe gets $400m to ease cash crisis

7 hrs ago | 1077 Views

'Zanu-PF has solid resource base,' says Mpofu

8 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chamisa's BBC HardTalk performance made vote-rigging, murderous ED look 'mature, responsible and wise'!

16 hrs ago | 4816 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days